I Do-nut? Dunkin' Brands Debuts Wedding Merchandise In Time For Valentine's Day

Dunkin' Brands Group (NYSE: DNKN), a popular fallback on the grab-and-go meal crowds, is expanding into the wedding industry with a new line of merchandise designed for newlyweds and the well-wishers eager to join in their special ceremony.

Surely this story belongs in The Onion: No, this is a real news story and don't call me Shirley. The new wedding merchandise collection went online Thursday at ShopDunkin.com and includes a playful product line hued in the brand's familiar pink and orange colors.

Among the items couples can incorporate into their happiest day are: a "Dunkin'-ized" wedding veil for the lucky woman who wants to walk up the aisle while being reminded of her favorite fast-food chain; a Dunkin' patterned bow tie for the husband-to-be and his groomsmen; a "This Bride Runs on Dunkin'" satin robe for relaxing before or after the ceremony; customizable coffee mugs for the newlyweds to share their first cup of java together; tumblers featuring the phrases, "This Bride/Groom Runs on Dunkin'" and "I Do Crew"; a Dunkin'-patterned ring bearer pillow and T-shirts declaring "Together + Forever" and "She/He Knows My Order."

And who wants plain old champagne to toast the newlyweds when Dunkin's Pink Velvet Macchiato and Mocha Macchiato are available for the wedding party?

For those who dream of getting hitched, the company is also offering a "Marry Me, Dunkin'" sweatshirt to help drop a clue at the object of one's affection.

To further ice the wedding cake — or donut, in this case — the company will be presenting its wedding merchandise plus $500 in cash to two couples getting married at a Dunkin' drive-through on Feb. 12. in Wallkill, New York.

Why It Matters: While Dunkin' is getting into the spirit of Valentine's Day in a fun-loving manner, the wedding industry has been particularly hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as social distancing protocols and capacity limits in wedding venues have prevented the traditional events from being staged. This also doesn't take into account the financial pain many Americans have been experiencing during this period.

As a result of the pandemic, roughly 80% of wedding ceremonies have been postponed or canceled due to the health crisis, according to the Association of Bridal Consultants. The trade journal Wedding Report estimated the wedding industry will lose $47 billion over two years.

Not surprisingly, more modest wedding ceremonies have been staged over the pandemic, and Dunkin' Brand Groups is clearly picking up on that vibe with its tongue-in-cheek wedding swag. Lovebirds with a sense of humor and a fondness for Dunkin' coffee and donuts can look forward to starting their lives together in a genuinely fun and tasty manner.

