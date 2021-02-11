Market Overview

Why ESSA Pharma, AnaptysBio And More Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter earnings results and highlighted the presentation of Phase 1 pharmacology data of EPI-7386 for advanced forms of prostate cancer at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

ESSA Pharma engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. Realm is an emerging specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunomodulatory therapies.

ESSA Pharma stock was up 41.25% at $27.36. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.69 and a 52-week low of $3.

Pacific Biosciences Of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected 4 EPS and sales results.

Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $20 to $52 per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of tools for biological research. The company develops sequencing systems to assist in resolving genetically complex problems.

Pacific Biosciences stock was up 14.18% at $52.41. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.69 and a 52-week low of $2.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $19 to $40 per share.

AnaptysBio Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company develops product candidates to address emerging biological targets using its proprietary, antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

AnaptysBio stock was up 11.58% at $33.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.24 and a 52-week low of $12.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improves the lives of patients. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant (VLY-686), VTR-297, and VQW-765.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock was up 21.77% at $18.76. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.25 and a 52-week low of $7.12.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

