Mid-Morning Market Update: RCM Technologies Shares Spike Higher, Even As Walt Disney Prepares to Announce Q1 Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 31,479.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 14,014.62. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.15% to 3,916.15.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information Technology shares climbed 0.83% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), up 36.79%, and Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), up 21.29%.
In trading on Thursday, energy shares fell 1.24%.

Top Headline

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is scheduled to report its first quarter results after market close on Thursday.

The consensus expectations for revenue for Walt Disney stand at $15.92 billion, representing 24% year-over-year decline, with adjusted loss per share of $0.38.

Equities Trading UP

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares shot up 168.56% to $9.91 after the company announced news regarding its projects to create sanitizer-grade ethanol.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) surged 90.60% to $16.01 following the company's announcement of the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the European Journal of Cancer that demonstrated the potential use of Monopar's proprietary humanized uPAR antibody, MNPR-101, as a uPAR imaging agent to improve surgical outcomes in bladder cancer.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) was up, rising 59.37% to $11.65 after the company announced that its Alzheimer's vaccine was successful in generating key antibodies in 100% of the "older patients" during a mid-stage test.

Equities Trading DOWN

Anchiano Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANCN) shares tumbled 34.92% to $5.18.

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) were down 21.13% to $2.09. The company announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with healthcare-focused institutional investors for the purchase of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock, at $2.00 per share.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NYSE: CGIX) was down, falling 18.60% to $7.00.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.27% to $58.52, while gold traded down 0.14% to $1,840.10.

Silver rose 0.75% Thursday to $27.28, while copper fell 0.28% to $3.76.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.46%, while the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.32%. Italy's FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.36%, the German DAX gained 0.83%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.09%. UK shares were up 0.16%.

Economics

The Federal Budget Plan FY 2022 is scheduled to be announced at 2:00 ET. The previous fiscal budget included a budget deficit of $430 billion.

