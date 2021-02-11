Why Castor Maritime's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced that it has entered into agreements to purchase two 2005 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tankers from an unaffiliated third-party seller for an aggregate purchase price of $27.2 million.

Castor Maritime is a provider of worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, scrap metal, among others. The company's revenues are derived from time charter, bareboat charter and spot charter contracts.

Castor Maritime stock was up 53.36% at $1.28. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.60 and a 52-week low of 14 cents.