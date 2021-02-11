TrinityRail Permanently Closing Plant In Texas

Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) will permanently close a plant in Vidor, Texas, laying off 59 workers by April 30, according to a notice sent to state officials Tuesday.

Company officials said the facility's closure is due to declining demand for railcars and maintenance services.

"As a result of the downturn in the rail maintenance sector, the number of orders for modifications and/or maintenance has significantly decreased," Matt Tribolet, senior counsel for TrinityRail Maintenance Services, said in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission.

"As a result of this dramatic decrease in customer orders, Trinity has scheduled the permanent closure of the facility located at 1815 S. Main, Vidor, Texas," Tribolet said.

The Vidor facility was one of seven maintenance plants TrinityRail operated across the Southeastern U.S. The company also has plants in Fort Worth and Saginaw, Texas.

TrinityRail is the trade name used by Dallas-based Trinity Industries to market the company's railcar products and services.

Trinity Industries provides rail transportation products and services in North America. The company employs more than 11,000 people.

