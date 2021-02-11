Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 394 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

(NYSE:TSM). The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC).

(NASDAQ:NTEC). RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 97.56% to reach its new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:RCMT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 97.56% to reach its new 52-week high. **Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 0.0%.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.25 on Thursday, moving up 2.31%.

(NYSE:TSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.25 on Thursday, moving up 2.31%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $610.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.05%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $610.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.05%. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $302.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.77%.

(NASDAQ:PYPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $302.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.77%. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares were up 2.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $208.06 for a change of up 2.35%.

(NASDAQ:PDD) shares were up 2.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $208.06 for a change of up 2.35%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $581.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.31%.

(NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $581.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.31%. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.

(NYSE:ABT) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $178.19. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $178.19. The stock was up 1.93% for the day. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $219.94 with a daily change of up 3.13%.

(NASDAQ:ABNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $219.94 with a daily change of up 3.13%. Square (NYSE:SQ) shares were up 2.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $267.65.

(NYSE:SQ) shares were up 2.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $267.65. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares were up 0.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.05.

(NYSE:UBER) shares were up 0.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.05. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $408.24 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ:INTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $408.24 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 5.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.55 for a change of up 5.03%.

(NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 5.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.55 for a change of up 5.03%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares hit $168.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.

(NYSE:DEO) shares hit $168.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.42 on Thursday, moving up 3.11%.

(NYSE:SNAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.42 on Thursday, moving up 3.11%. Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares broke to $166.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE:CB) shares broke to $166.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $278.14. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $278.14. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.94. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:TEAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.94. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $193.84. Shares traded up 2.62%.

(NASDAQ:NXPI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $193.84. Shares traded up 2.62%. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $118.43 with a daily change of down 0.34%.

(NYSE:COF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $118.43 with a daily change of down 0.34%. TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares hit $89.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.

(NYSE:TAL) shares hit $89.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.05 on Thursday, moving up 4.33%.

(NYSE:PINS) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.05 on Thursday, moving up 4.33%. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock hit a yearly high price of $157.66. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BILI) stock hit a yearly high price of $157.66. The stock was down 3.02% for the day. MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares broke to $56.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:MET) shares broke to $56.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.10.

(NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.10. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares broke to $205.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.39%.

(NASDAQ:ZG) shares broke to $205.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.39%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $198.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 19.02%.

(NASDAQ:Z) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $198.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 19.02%. Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $284.88.

(NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $284.88. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares broke to $156.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%.

(NASDAQ:MCHP) shares broke to $156.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock made a new 52-week high of $152.79 Thursday. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.

(NYSE:APTV) stock made a new 52-week high of $152.79 Thursday. The stock was up 1.5% for the day. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $291.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OKTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $291.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $396.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ:ANSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $396.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.18%. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $84.41. Shares traded up 2.15%.

(NYSE:DHI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $84.41. Shares traded up 2.15%. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares set a new yearly high of $232.34 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WLTW) shares set a new yearly high of $232.34 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.04 on Thursday, moving down 1.35%.

(NASDAQ:ZS) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.04 on Thursday, moving down 1.35%. Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.43 with a daily change of up 2.02%.

(NYSE:SLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.43 with a daily change of up 2.02%. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares broke to $90.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.

(NASDAQ:STNE) shares broke to $90.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares were down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.93.

(NYSE:WMB) shares were down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.93. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.76%.

(NASDAQ:YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.76%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares set a new yearly high of $477.68 this morning. The stock was up 9.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares set a new yearly high of $477.68 this morning. The stock was up 9.58% on the session. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new yearly high of $130.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new yearly high of $130.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.59. Shares traded up 2.77%.

(NYSE:CBRE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.59. Shares traded up 2.77%. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $69.82 with a daily change of up 3.29%.

(NYSE:FTCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $69.82 with a daily change of up 3.29%. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.76 for a change of up 1.39%.

(NYSE:MGA) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.76 for a change of up 1.39%. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.74%.

(NASDAQ:TCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.74%. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $153.25. Shares traded up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ:EXPE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $153.25. Shares traded up 1.65%. Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) shares were up 3.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.86 for a change of up 3.72%.

(NYSE:CTLT) shares were up 3.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.86 for a change of up 3.72%. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.

(NYSE:PAGS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $321.61 with a daily change of up 1.28%.

(NYSE:MLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $321.61 with a daily change of up 1.28%. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares set a new yearly high of $117.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LOGI) shares set a new yearly high of $117.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE:CNHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $438.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.02%.

(NYSE:HUBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $438.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.02%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares hit $312.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.16%.

(NYSE:GNRC) shares hit $312.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.16%. Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares hit $61.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%.

(NASDAQ:HTHT) shares hit $61.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%. argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $381.71. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ARGX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $381.71. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit $160.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit $160.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.43%. ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares set a new yearly high of $8.58 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% on the session.

(NYSE:ASX) shares set a new yearly high of $8.58 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% on the session. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares hit $320.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.

(NASDAQ:ULTA) shares hit $320.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%. Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares were up 2.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.15 for a change of up 2.47%.

(NYSE:SUZ) shares were up 2.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.15 for a change of up 2.47%. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $82.06 with a daily change of up 2.81%.

(NYSE:LYV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $82.06 with a daily change of up 2.81%. Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $98.37. Shares traded down 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $98.37. Shares traded down 1.21%. GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.50.

(NYSE:GDDY) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.50. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares set a new yearly high of $74.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KC) shares set a new yearly high of $74.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session. Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.30 with a daily change of up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ:CGNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.30 with a daily change of up 1.69%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares hit $113.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.26%.

(NYSE:RJF) shares hit $113.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.26%. Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.47 with a daily change of up 10.48%.

(NYSE:OSH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.47 with a daily change of up 10.48%. Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares hit a yearly high of $128.19. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CREE) shares hit a yearly high of $128.19. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session. News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.89 with a daily change of up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:NWSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.89 with a daily change of up 1.04%. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.22. Shares traded up 3.07%.

(NASDAQ:WB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.22. Shares traded up 3.07%. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.99. Shares traded up 3.81%.

(NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.99. Shares traded up 3.81%. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

(NYSE:MHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%. Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%.

(NYSE:TPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.55 on Thursday, moving up 5.06%.

(NASDAQ:YY) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.55 on Thursday, moving up 5.06%. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.04 Thursday. The stock was up 7.15% for the day.

(NYSE:FVRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.04 Thursday. The stock was up 7.15% for the day. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.50 with a daily change of up 3.67%.

(NYSE:UAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.50 with a daily change of up 3.67%. Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.

(NYSE:BHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%. RH (NYSE:RH) shares hit $524.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.

(NYSE:RH) shares hit $524.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%. Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares hit a yearly high of $78.02. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DOX) shares hit a yearly high of $78.02. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:LPLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%. Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.79 this morning. The stock was up 5.09% on the session.

(NYSE:CX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.79 this morning. The stock was up 5.09% on the session. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 9.88%.

(NASDAQ:RDFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 9.88%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.69 on Thursday, moving up 13.19%.

(NASDAQ:PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.69 on Thursday, moving up 13.19%. Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $265.18. Shares traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:WSO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $265.18. Shares traded up 0.08%. AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.23.

(NYSE:ATR) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.23. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares were up 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.41 for a change of up 1.88%.

(NASDAQ:MANH) shares were up 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.41 for a change of up 1.88%. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.62 on Thursday, moving up 4.15%.

(NYSE:AEG) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.62 on Thursday, moving up 4.15%. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares set a new yearly high of $73.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

(NYSE:RHI) shares set a new yearly high of $73.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.58 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SYNH) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.58 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,076.28.

(NYSE:TPL) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,076.28. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.03. The stock traded up 18.76% on the session.

(NYSE:HUYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.03. The stock traded up 18.76% on the session. Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.87 on Thursday, moving up 2.25%.

(NYSE:PSTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.87 on Thursday, moving up 2.25%. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $210.03 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:CASY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $210.03 with a daily change of up 0.67%. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a yearly high of $58.37. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a yearly high of $58.37. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.17. The stock was up 5.78% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.17. The stock was up 5.78% for the day. Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares set a new yearly high of $108.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SDGR) shares set a new yearly high of $108.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.79% on the session. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares broke to $53.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.

(NYSE:ARES) shares broke to $53.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares were up 10.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.41.

(NASDAQ:UPST) shares were up 10.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.41. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $80.32 with a daily change of up 1.81%.

(NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $80.32 with a daily change of up 1.81%. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.18.

(NYSE:JEF) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.18. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.40. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NYSE:VRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.40. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.93.

(NYSE:TOL) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.93. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit $77.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit $77.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.42 Thursday. The stock was up 7.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.42 Thursday. The stock was up 7.01% for the day. AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%.

(NYSE:AZEK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $147.48 Thursday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.

(NYSE:AMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $147.48 Thursday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $88.55 with a daily change of up 3.42%.

(NASDAQ:BRKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $88.55 with a daily change of up 3.42%. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $149.56. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $149.56. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session. Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares were up 4.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.40.

(NYSE:NVST) shares were up 4.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.40. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.34.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.34. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $173.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.

(NASDAQ:MEDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $173.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares set a new yearly high of $161.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) shares set a new yearly high of $161.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.45% on the session. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.32.

(NYSE:SAIL) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.32. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.7%.

(NASDAQ:DOYU) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.7%. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.79. The stock was up 21.45% for the day.

(NYSE:YALA) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.79. The stock was up 21.45% for the day. Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.77 on Thursday, moving up 3.88%.

(NASDAQ:CVET) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.77 on Thursday, moving up 3.88%. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares hit a yearly high of $52.85. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.

(NYSE:FL) shares hit a yearly high of $52.85. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session. Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.02 Thursday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.

(NYSE:CLDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.02 Thursday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.56%.

(NYSE:OVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.56%. Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $206.55.

(NASDAQ:SAIA) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $206.55. Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit $42.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit $42.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $22.07. The stock traded up 15.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $22.07. The stock traded up 15.44% on the session. Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.73.

(NYSE:MMS) shares were up 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.73. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

(NYSE:ASGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.73. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.73. The stock was up 2.37% for the day. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares were up 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.57.

(NASDAQ:RIDE) shares were up 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.57. J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ:JCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares were up 7.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96 for a change of up 7.08%.

(NASDAQ:SNDL) shares were up 7.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96 for a change of up 7.08%. Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $223.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE:VMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $223.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.71 Thursday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.

(NYSE:LPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.71 Thursday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.77. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.77. The stock was up 2.89% for the day. KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.29 Thursday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

(NYSE:KBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.29 Thursday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%.

(NYSE:KBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%. UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares broke to $239.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.

(NYSE:UNF) shares broke to $239.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares set a new yearly high of $84.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.

(NYSE:SAFE) shares set a new yearly high of $84.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.50.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.50. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.99. Shares traded up 14.29%.

(NASDAQ:SONO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.99. Shares traded up 14.29%. Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares were up 9.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.94.

(NASDAQ:CIGI) shares were up 9.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.94. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $121.21. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $121.21. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.47%.

(NASDAQ:CARG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.47%. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares hit a yearly high of $90.63. The stock traded up 2.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TTEC) shares hit a yearly high of $90.63. The stock traded up 2.84% on the session. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares set a new yearly high of $79.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares set a new yearly high of $79.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.

(NYSE:AM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%. Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares broke to $58.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.

(NASDAQ:AGIO) shares broke to $58.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%. SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares were up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.05.

(NASDAQ:SVMK) shares were up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.05. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.

(NASDAQ:VIAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 17.97%.

(NASDAQ:MARA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 17.97%. WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.07. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.

(NYSE:WNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.07. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session. Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00.

(NASDAQ:VG) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00. White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,195.00. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:WTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,195.00. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.89%.

(NASDAQ:SNBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.89%. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares hit $60.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.53%.

(NYSE:MAX) shares hit $60.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.53%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.77 on Thursday, moving up 8.1%.

(NASDAQ:FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.77 on Thursday, moving up 8.1%. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ:FELE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares broke to $32.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.8%.

(NASDAQ:TSEM) shares broke to $32.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.8%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares were up 3.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.59 for a change of up 3.79%.

(NASDAQ:GT) shares were up 3.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.59 for a change of up 3.79%. Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.

(NYSE:VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.88 Thursday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MMSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.88 Thursday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $71.94. Shares traded up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ:CVLT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $71.94. Shares traded up 1.41%. Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares set a new yearly high of $103.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PSMT) shares set a new yearly high of $103.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.81%.

(NYSE:WOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.81%. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a yearly high of $39.24. The stock traded up 3.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a yearly high of $39.24. The stock traded up 3.58% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.15. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

(NYSE:BSTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.15. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares set a new yearly high of $46.64 this morning. The stock was up 25.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RIOT) shares set a new yearly high of $46.64 this morning. The stock was up 25.64% on the session. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.54.

(NYSE:CIXX) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.54. Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 43.36%.

(NASDAQ:MVIS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 43.36%. Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $70.67. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $70.67. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $56.33 with a daily change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:KFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $56.33 with a daily change of up 0.3%. Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $607.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.

(NYSE:GHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $607.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%. Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.37 Thursday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.

(NYSE:MC) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.37 Thursday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.45.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.45. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.90 on Thursday, moving up 17.14%.

(NYSE:SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.90 on Thursday, moving up 17.14%. 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 37.95%.

(NASDAQ:YI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 37.95%. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 4.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.60 for a change of up 4.54%.

(NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 4.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.60 for a change of up 4.54%. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.53 on Thursday, moving up 2.54%.

(NASDAQ:ATRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.53 on Thursday, moving up 2.54%. Atkore Intl Group (NYSE:ATKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.98. Shares traded up 0.02%.

(NYSE:ATKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.98. Shares traded up 0.02%. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.60. Shares traded up 1.93%.

(NASDAQ:RCII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.60. Shares traded up 1.93%. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.23.

(NASDAQ:PSEC) shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.23. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.

(NYSE:AVYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.31%.

(NASDAQ:TPIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.31%. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.88. Shares traded up 4.3%.

(NASDAQ:GTH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.88. Shares traded up 4.3%. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares broke to $10.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.35%.

(NYSE:RRC) shares broke to $10.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.35%. TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.

(NYSE:TAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.32. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.

(NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.32. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $46.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $46.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.43%.

(NYSE:SIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.43%. Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ:FWRD) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.92%.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.92%. Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $38.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.26%.

(NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $38.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.26%. Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares hit $58.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE:TSE) shares hit $58.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%. ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares were up 7.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.80 for a change of up 7.43%.

(NASDAQ:ACMR) shares were up 7.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.80 for a change of up 7.43%. Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.

(NYSE:HRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.73. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.73. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.84%.

(NYSE:CCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.84%. Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 with a daily change of up 7.47%.

(NYSE:RLGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 with a daily change of up 7.47%. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Thursday, moving up 4.86%.

(NYSE:VSTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Thursday, moving up 4.86%. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.49.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.49. C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares hit $48.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.41%.

(NASDAQ:CCCC) shares hit $48.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.41%. Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.54. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.54. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session. Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares broke to $63.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.84%.

(NASDAQ:TLND) shares broke to $63.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.84%. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.43.

(NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.43. PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.

(NYSE:PAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.43.

(NASDAQ:PATK) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.43. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a yearly high of $62.83. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.

(NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a yearly high of $62.83. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.10 with a daily change of up 7.9%.

(NASDAQ:ICLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.10 with a daily change of up 7.9%. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.11%.

(NASDAQ:PI) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.11%. Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.03%.

(NASDAQ:AMTI) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.03%. Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.46. Shares traded up 0.91%.

(NASDAQ:SYKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.46. Shares traded up 0.91%. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 25.13%.

(NASDAQ:DMTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 25.13%. Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares broke to $26.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.

(NYSE:UIS) shares broke to $26.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%. M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.06. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.

(NYSE:MHO) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.06. The stock was up 3.04% for the day. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares were up 24.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.70.

(NASDAQ:CAN) shares were up 24.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.70. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.19 Thursday. The stock was up 27.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GNMK) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.19 Thursday. The stock was up 27.52% for the day. FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.63 on Thursday, moving up 3.13%.

(NYSE:FINV) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.63 on Thursday, moving up 3.13%. SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a yearly high of $17.07. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a yearly high of $17.07. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session. Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.

(AMEX:NXE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares hit $47.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ:EGBN) shares hit $47.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.52. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.52. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session. ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ARCB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session. Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.

(NYSE:GBX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%. PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.18. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CNXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.18. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session. SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.43 with a daily change of up 1.58%.

(NYSE:SM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.43 with a daily change of up 1.58%. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares broke to $12.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.38%.

(NASDAQ:OPRA) shares broke to $12.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.38%. E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares hit a yearly high of $16.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SSP) shares hit a yearly high of $16.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%.

(NASDAQ:LNTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%. NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares broke to $102.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:NVEE) shares broke to $102.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%. Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.89. The stock was up 10.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CENX) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.89. The stock was up 10.69% for the day. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares set a new yearly high of $55.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AGYS) shares set a new yearly high of $55.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.83. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.83. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session. Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.46.

(NASDAQ:INGN) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.46. Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TVTY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.85%.

(NASDAQ:SBLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.85%. Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.90. The stock was up 8.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CNDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.90. The stock was up 8.12% for the day. Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.68 Thursday. The stock was up 32.56% for the day.

(NYSE:QUOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.68 Thursday. The stock was up 32.56% for the day. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.45 with a daily change of down 15.83%.

(NASDAQ:OGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.45 with a daily change of down 15.83%. The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares were up 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.22.

(NASDAQ:TBBK) shares were up 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.22. StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.

(NASDAQ:STEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%. Standex International (NYSE:SXI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

(NYSE:SXI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.

(NYSE:EOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.09 on Thursday, moving up 4.36%.

(NASDAQ:HIBB) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.09 on Thursday, moving up 4.36%. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.11 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:SGH) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.11 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares broke to $22.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.43%.

(NASDAQ:CARA) shares broke to $22.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.43%. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.39 Thursday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VECO) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.39 Thursday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.13. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.13. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session. Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares were up 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.88.

(NASDAQ:AACQ) shares were up 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.88. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session. Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) shares set a new yearly high of $20.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.

(NYSE:BANC) shares set a new yearly high of $20.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest, $.01 par value (AMEX:EIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.66. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(AMEX:EIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.66. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.15. The stock was up 16.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CURI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.15. The stock was up 16.0% for the day. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit $51.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.84%.

(NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit $51.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.84%. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares were up 43.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.69 for a change of up 43.73%.

(NASDAQ:EPIX) shares were up 43.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.69 for a change of up 43.73%. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.04 with a daily change of up 1.48%.

(NYSE:TDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.04 with a daily change of up 1.48%. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 6.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.94.

(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 6.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.94. Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.81%.

(NYSE:AGM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.81%. AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares hit $34.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.19%.

(NASDAQ:ANAB) shares hit $34.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.19%. Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.52.

(NASDAQ:MERC) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.23. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.23. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit $26.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE:CUBI) shares hit $26.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.00 with a daily change of up 3.66%.

(NASDAQ:ANGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.00 with a daily change of up 3.66%. Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares were up 3.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.97.

(NYSE:ETM) shares were up 3.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.97. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE:NIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.71%. Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.60 Thursday. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BCOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.60 Thursday. The stock was up 3.29% for the day. Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.20. The stock was up 11.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ABST) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.20. The stock was up 11.52% for the day. Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 18.99%.

(AMEX:DNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 18.99%. Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) shares set a new yearly high of $6.02 this morning. The stock was up 8.87% on the session.

(AMEX:UUUU) shares set a new yearly high of $6.02 this morning. The stock was up 8.87% on the session. Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.80. Shares traded down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:CCD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.80. Shares traded down 0.39%. Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.59 with a daily change of up 25.79%.

(NASDAQ:SIFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.59 with a daily change of up 25.79%. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares were up 5.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.94.

(NYSE:ECOM) shares were up 5.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.94. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares set a new yearly high of $9.62 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% on the session.

(NYSE:RFP) shares set a new yearly high of $9.62 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% on the session. Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Thursday, moving up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:CASA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Thursday, moving up 1.21%. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares broke to $17.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%.

(NYSE:FF) shares broke to $17.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.

(NYSE:DFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session. Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.45. Shares traded up 1.1%.

(NASDAQ:BPYU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.45. Shares traded up 1.1%. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.16 with a daily change of up 1.3%.

(NYSE:UMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.16 with a daily change of up 1.3%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares broke to $68.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) shares broke to $68.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%. Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.40. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

(NYSE:GCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.40. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares set a new yearly high of $17.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:BIT) shares set a new yearly high of $17.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.28. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:CSV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.28. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.51 for a change of up 0.37%.

(NYSE:VCV) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.51 for a change of up 0.37%. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:VIOT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%. Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.25. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.25. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.79.

(NASDAQ:CUTR) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.79. Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.23. Shares traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:MUI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.23. Shares traded up 0.26%. India Fund (NYSE:IFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.34. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NYSE:IFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.34. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.41 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:IIIN) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.41 for a change of up 0.38%. AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.58%.

(NASDAQ:POWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.58%. CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%.

(NYSE:CTT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares were down 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.88.

(NASDAQ:MCFT) shares were down 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.88. EVI Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.34 Thursday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

(AMEX:EVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.34 Thursday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.28. Shares traded up 0.19%.

(NYSE:BCEI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.28. Shares traded up 0.19%. IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.45. The stock traded down 1.17% on the session.

(NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.45. The stock traded down 1.17% on the session. Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) shares set a new yearly high of $14.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

(NYSE:PDAC) shares set a new yearly high of $14.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.42. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

(NYSE:STK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.42. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares were up 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.09.

(NYSE:RFL) shares were up 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.09. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.55.

(NYSE:BFZ) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.55. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.78. The stock traded up 5.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRGI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.78. The stock traded up 5.89% on the session. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

(AMEX:AEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.37. The stock traded up 6.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AEYE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.37. The stock traded up 6.66% on the session. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares hit $15.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.

(NYSE:MUJ) shares hit $15.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%. Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.59 on Thursday, moving up 2.35%.

(AMEX:TGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.59 on Thursday, moving up 2.35%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.22 with a daily change of up 17.8%.

(AMEX:GTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.22 with a daily change of up 17.8%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit $18.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit $18.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%. Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a yearly high of $9.86. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a yearly high of $9.86. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session. GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares were down 39.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.06.

(NASDAQ:GTBP) shares were down 39.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.06. Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) shares hit $5.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.56%.

(AMEX:STXS) shares hit $5.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.56%. Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.91.

(AMEX:GLO) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.91. CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) shares set a new yearly high of $12.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

(NYSE:CCAC) shares set a new yearly high of $12.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares broke to $7.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.34%.

(NYSE:BW) shares broke to $7.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.34%. Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:GWRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.39%. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit a yearly high of $34.40. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:LPI) shares hit a yearly high of $34.40. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session. InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:INFU) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.89. The stock was up 4.68% for the day.

(AMEX:INFU) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.89. The stock was up 4.68% for the day. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares set a new yearly high of $9.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.92% on the session.

(NYSE:GNK) shares set a new yearly high of $9.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.92% on the session. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.15 with a daily change of up 5.8%.

(NYSE:RM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.15 with a daily change of up 5.8%. LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.77%.

(NASDAQ:LIVX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.77%. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of down 0.26%.

(NYSE:BLE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of down 0.26%. Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.22 on Thursday, moving up 6.83%.

(NASDAQ:EVGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.22 on Thursday, moving up 6.83%. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares were up 12.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.36.

(NASDAQ:NCTY) shares were up 12.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.36. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit $59.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.96%.

(NYSE:HOV) shares hit $59.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.96%. CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.67%.

(NYSE:CHN) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.67%. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares broke to $10.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.47%.

(NASDAQ:MESA) shares broke to $10.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.47%. SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 38.61%.

(NYSE:SOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 38.61%. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares broke to $16.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.97%.

(NASDAQ:BGFV) shares broke to $16.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.97%. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares hit $7.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%.

(NASDAQ:ONCT) shares hit $7.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%. Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.77.

(NASDAQ:SILC) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.77. Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares set a new yearly high of $25.26 this morning. The stock was up 5.31% on the session.

(NYSE:ATTO) shares set a new yearly high of $25.26 this morning. The stock was up 5.31% on the session. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.98. Shares traded up 34.94%.

(NASDAQ:INFI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.98. Shares traded up 34.94%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.41. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.41. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.20.

(NYSE:MYC) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.20. Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

(NYSE:IIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.51%.

(NYSE:MUE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.51%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares hit $21.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.14%.

(NASDAQ:AOUT) shares hit $21.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.14%. Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.31. Shares traded up 9.69%.

(NASDAQ:NOVN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.31. Shares traded up 9.69%. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.28 Thursday. The stock was up 13.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SEEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.28 Thursday. The stock was up 13.45% for the day. PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) shares were up 11.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.47.

(NASDAQ:PYPD) shares were up 11.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.47. Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.39.

(NYSE:PHD) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.39. MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%.

(NASDAQ:MVBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.73%.

(NASDAQ:KVHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.73%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.68. Shares traded up 63.46%.

(NASDAQ:AYLA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.68. Shares traded up 63.46%. Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Thursday, moving up 7.02%.

(NYSE:SB) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Thursday, moving up 7.02%. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.38 with a daily change of up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:NBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.38 with a daily change of up 1.04%. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.18 with a daily change of up 0.11%.

(NYSE:GGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.18 with a daily change of up 0.11%. RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares were down 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.19.

(NASDAQ:RNET) shares were down 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.19. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX:ECF) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.60. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

(AMEX:ECF) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.60. The stock was up 1.29% for the day. Spark Networks, Inc. American Depositary Shares (each representing one-tenth of an Ordinary Share) (AMEX:LOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.23%.

(AMEX:LOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.23%. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.52%.

(NASDAQ:INVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.52%. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares broke to $3.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:FRBK) shares broke to $3.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%. Delta Apparel, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:DLA) shares were up 2.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.49.

(AMEX:DLA) shares were up 2.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.49. Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares were up 6.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.22.

(NYSE:ORN) shares were up 6.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.22. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 12.93%.

(NASDAQ:EMKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 12.93%. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.33. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PHUN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.33. The stock was up 2.63% for the day. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.72 with a daily change of up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ:CELC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.72 with a daily change of up 1.86%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MUS) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76.

(NYSE:MUS) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76. Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.92. The stock traded up 10.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:USIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.92. The stock traded up 10.39% on the session. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.26. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.

(NYSE:IHD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.26. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session. CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.92%.

(NASDAQ:CLGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.92%. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.99%.

(NASDAQ:ATNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.99%. InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NSPR) shares hit $1.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.69%.

(AMEX:NSPR) shares hit $1.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.69%. Blackrock Municipal Inc (NYSE:BBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

(NYSE:BBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares were up 18.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 for a change of up 18.47%.

(NASDAQ:GHSI) shares were up 18.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 for a change of up 18.47%. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares were up 2.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.18 for a change of up 2.88%.

(NASDAQ:DCTH) shares were up 2.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.18 for a change of up 2.88%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.10.

(NYSE:AGD) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.10. S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:SANW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.24%. RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.79 Thursday. The stock was up 12.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RNWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.79 Thursday. The stock was up 12.5% for the day. Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.67%.

(NASDAQ:MNTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.67%. Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares set a new yearly high of $2.20 this morning. The stock was up 6.83% on the session.

(NYSE:LEE) shares set a new yearly high of $2.20 this morning. The stock was up 6.83% on the session. GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.62%.

(NYSE:GCV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.62%. PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares were up 0.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.75 for a change of up 0.91%.

(NASDAQ:PLXP) shares were up 0.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.75 for a change of up 0.91%. StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.9%.

(NASDAQ:GASS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.9%. Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.75%.

(NYSE:MN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.75%. Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ:NAII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.62%.

(NASDAQ:NAII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.62%. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares broke to $17.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 19.05%.

(NASDAQ:MNPR) shares broke to $17.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 19.05%. USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.37.

(NASDAQ:USAK) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.37. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.

(NYSE:IAE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) shares were down 3.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.45 for a change of down 3.45%.

(NASDAQ:MACK) shares were down 3.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.45 for a change of down 3.45%. Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 40.39%.

(NASDAQ:NXTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 40.39%. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.32. Shares traded up 2.4%.

(NASDAQ:CTG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.32. Shares traded up 2.4%. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.

(NASDAQ:IMBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%. New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) shares were down 2.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.20.

(NYSE:NWHM) shares were down 2.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.20. Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.72. Shares traded up 0.86%.

(AMEX:SACH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.72. Shares traded up 0.86%. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were down 15.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.40.

(NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were down 15.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.40. SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares hit a yearly high of $6.44. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SRAX) shares hit a yearly high of $6.44. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session. JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.88 Thursday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.

(NYSE:JMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.88 Thursday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day. RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 97.56%.

(NASDAQ:RCMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 97.56%. Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 11.79%.

(NASDAQ:SYNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 11.79%. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new yearly high of $6.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

(NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new yearly high of $6.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.34 on Thursday, moving up 3.23%.

(AMEX:VOLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.34 on Thursday, moving up 3.23%. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 12.28%.

(NASDAQ:CSCW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 12.28%. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.59 with a daily change of up 2.99%.

(NASDAQ:QRHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.59 with a daily change of up 2.99%. Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:XPL) shares hit $1.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.71%.

(AMEX:XPL) shares hit $1.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.71%. Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CRTD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.96%.

(NASDAQ:WVVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.96%. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SDPI) shares set a new yearly high of $1.28 this morning. The stock was up 11.84% on the session.

(AMEX:SDPI) shares set a new yearly high of $1.28 this morning. The stock was up 11.84% on the session. Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.53%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!