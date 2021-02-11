Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 11:16am
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 394 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC).
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 97.56% to reach its new 52-week high.
  • **Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 0.0%.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.25 on Thursday, moving up 2.31%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $610.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.05%.
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $302.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.77%.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares were up 2.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $208.06 for a change of up 2.35%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $581.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.31%.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $178.19. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
  • Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $219.94 with a daily change of up 3.13%.
  • Square (NYSE:SQ) shares were up 2.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $267.65.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares were up 0.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.05.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $408.24 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 5.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.55 for a change of up 5.03%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares hit $168.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.42 on Thursday, moving up 3.11%.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares broke to $166.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $278.14. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.94. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $193.84. Shares traded up 2.62%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $118.43 with a daily change of down 0.34%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares hit $89.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.05 on Thursday, moving up 4.33%.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock hit a yearly high price of $157.66. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares broke to $56.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.10.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares broke to $205.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.39%.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $198.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 19.02%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $284.88.
  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares broke to $156.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%.
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock made a new 52-week high of $152.79 Thursday. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $291.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $396.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.18%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $84.41. Shares traded up 2.15%.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares set a new yearly high of $232.34 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.04 on Thursday, moving down 1.35%.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.43 with a daily change of up 2.02%.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares broke to $90.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares were down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.93.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.76%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares set a new yearly high of $477.68 this morning. The stock was up 9.58% on the session.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares set a new yearly high of $130.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.59. Shares traded up 2.77%.
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $69.82 with a daily change of up 3.29%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.76 for a change of up 1.39%.
  • Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.74%.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $153.25. Shares traded up 1.65%.
  • Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) shares were up 3.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.86 for a change of up 3.72%.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $321.61 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares set a new yearly high of $117.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $438.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.02%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares hit $312.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.16%.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares hit $61.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%.
  • argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $381.71. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit $160.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.43%.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares set a new yearly high of $8.58 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% on the session.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares hit $320.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares were up 2.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.15 for a change of up 2.47%.
  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $82.06 with a daily change of up 2.81%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $98.37. Shares traded down 1.21%.
  • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.50.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares set a new yearly high of $74.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.30 with a daily change of up 1.69%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares hit $113.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.26%.
  • Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.47 with a daily change of up 10.48%.
  • Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares hit a yearly high of $128.19. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.89 with a daily change of up 1.04%.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $59.22. Shares traded up 3.07%.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.99. Shares traded up 3.81%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.55 on Thursday, moving up 5.06%.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.04 Thursday. The stock was up 7.15% for the day.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.50 with a daily change of up 3.67%.
  • Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares hit $524.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares hit a yearly high of $78.02. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.79 this morning. The stock was up 5.09% on the session.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 9.88%.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.69 on Thursday, moving up 13.19%.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $265.18. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.23.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares were up 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.41 for a change of up 1.88%.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.62 on Thursday, moving up 4.15%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares set a new yearly high of $73.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.58 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,076.28.
  • HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.03. The stock traded up 18.76% on the session.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.87 on Thursday, moving up 2.25%.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $210.03 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a yearly high of $58.37. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.17. The stock was up 5.78% for the day.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares set a new yearly high of $108.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.79% on the session.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares broke to $53.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares were up 10.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.41.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $80.32 with a daily change of up 1.81%.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.18.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.40. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.93.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit $77.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.42 Thursday. The stock was up 7.01% for the day.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $147.48 Thursday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $88.55 with a daily change of up 3.42%.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $149.56. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares were up 4.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.40.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.34.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $173.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares set a new yearly high of $161.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.45% on the session.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.32.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.7%.
  • Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.79. The stock was up 21.45% for the day.
  • Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.77 on Thursday, moving up 3.88%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares hit a yearly high of $52.85. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.
  • Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.02 Thursday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.56%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $206.55.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit $42.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $22.07. The stock traded up 15.44% on the session.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.73.
  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.73. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares were up 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.57.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares were up 7.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96 for a change of up 7.08%.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $223.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.71 Thursday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.77. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.29 Thursday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%.
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares broke to $239.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares set a new yearly high of $84.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.50.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.99. Shares traded up 14.29%.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares were up 9.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.94.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $121.21. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
  • CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.47%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares hit a yearly high of $90.63. The stock traded up 2.84% on the session.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares set a new yearly high of $79.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares broke to $58.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
  • SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares were up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.05.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 17.97%.
  • WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.07. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00.
  • White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,195.00. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.89%.
  • MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares hit $60.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.53%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.77 on Thursday, moving up 8.1%.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.
  • Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares broke to $32.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.8%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares were up 3.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.59 for a change of up 3.79%.
  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.88 Thursday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $71.94. Shares traded up 1.41%.
  • Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares set a new yearly high of $103.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a yearly high of $39.24. The stock traded up 3.58% on the session.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.15. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares set a new yearly high of $46.64 this morning. The stock was up 25.64% on the session.
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.54.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 43.36%.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $70.67. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $56.33 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
  • Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $607.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.37 Thursday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.45.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.90 on Thursday, moving up 17.14%.
  • 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 37.95%.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 4.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.60 for a change of up 4.54%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.53 on Thursday, moving up 2.54%.
  • Atkore Intl Group (NYSE:ATKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.98. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.60. Shares traded up 1.93%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.23.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.31%.
  • Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.88. Shares traded up 4.3%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares broke to $10.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.35%.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.32. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $46.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.43%.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.92%.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares broke to $38.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.26%.
  • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares hit $58.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares were up 7.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.80 for a change of up 7.43%.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.73. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.84%.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 with a daily change of up 7.47%.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Thursday, moving up 4.86%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.49.
  • C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares hit $48.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.41%.
  • Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.54. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
  • Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares broke to $63.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.84%.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.43.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.43.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a yearly high of $62.83. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.10 with a daily change of up 7.9%.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.11%.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.03%.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.46. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 25.13%.
  • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares broke to $26.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.06. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares were up 24.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.70.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.19 Thursday. The stock was up 27.52% for the day.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.63 on Thursday, moving up 3.13%.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a yearly high of $17.07. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
  • Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares hit $47.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.52. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.
  • PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.18. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.43 with a daily change of up 1.58%.
  • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares broke to $12.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.38%.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares hit a yearly high of $16.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.85%.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares broke to $102.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.89. The stock was up 10.69% for the day.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares set a new yearly high of $55.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
  • Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.83. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.46.
  • Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.85%.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.90. The stock was up 8.12% for the day.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.68 Thursday. The stock was up 32.56% for the day.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.45 with a daily change of down 15.83%.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares were up 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.22.
  • StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
  • Standex International (NYSE:SXI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.09 on Thursday, moving up 4.36%.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.11 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares broke to $22.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.43%.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.39 Thursday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.13. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
  • Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares were up 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.88.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) shares set a new yearly high of $20.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest, $.01 par value (AMEX:EIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.66. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.15. The stock was up 16.0% for the day.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit $51.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.84%.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares were up 43.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.69 for a change of up 43.73%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.04 with a daily change of up 1.48%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 6.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.94.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares hit $34.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.19%.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.52.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.23. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit $26.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.00 with a daily change of up 3.66%.
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares were up 3.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.97.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.71%.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.60 Thursday. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.
  • Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.20. The stock was up 11.52% for the day.
  • Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 18.99%.
  • Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) shares set a new yearly high of $6.02 this morning. The stock was up 8.87% on the session.
  • Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.80. Shares traded down 0.39%.
  • Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.59 with a daily change of up 25.79%.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares were up 5.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.94.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares set a new yearly high of $9.62 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% on the session.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Thursday, moving up 1.21%.
  • FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares broke to $17.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.
  • Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.45. Shares traded up 1.1%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.16 with a daily change of up 1.3%.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares broke to $68.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.40. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares set a new yearly high of $17.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.28. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.51 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.25. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.79.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.23. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • India Fund (NYSE:IFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.34. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares were up 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.41 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.58%.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares were down 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.88.
  • EVI Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.34 Thursday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.28. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.45. The stock traded down 1.17% on the session.
  • Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) shares set a new yearly high of $14.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.42. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares were up 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.09.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.55.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.78. The stock traded up 5.89% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.37. The stock traded up 6.66% on the session.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares hit $15.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.59 on Thursday, moving up 2.35%.
  • Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.22 with a daily change of up 17.8%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit $18.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a yearly high of $9.86. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares were down 39.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.06.
  • Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) shares hit $5.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.56%.
  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.91.
  • CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) shares set a new yearly high of $12.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares broke to $7.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.34%.
  • Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.39%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit a yearly high of $34.40. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
  • InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:INFU) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.89. The stock was up 4.68% for the day.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares set a new yearly high of $9.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.92% on the session.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.15 with a daily change of up 5.8%.
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.77%.
  • BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.10 with a daily change of down 0.26%.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.22 on Thursday, moving up 6.83%.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares were up 12.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.36.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit $59.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.96%.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.67%.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares broke to $10.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.47%.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 38.61%.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares broke to $16.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.97%.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares hit $7.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%.
  • Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.77.
  • Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares set a new yearly high of $25.26 this morning. The stock was up 5.31% on the session.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.98. Shares traded up 34.94%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.41. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.20.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares hit $21.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.14%.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.31. Shares traded up 9.69%.
  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.28 Thursday. The stock was up 13.45% for the day.
  • PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) shares were up 11.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.47.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.39.
  • MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%.
  • KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.73%.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.68. Shares traded up 63.46%.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Thursday, moving up 7.02%.
  • Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.38 with a daily change of up 1.04%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.18 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares were down 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.19.
  • Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX:ECF) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.60. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Spark Networks, Inc. American Depositary Shares (each representing one-tenth of an Ordinary Share) (AMEX:LOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.23%.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.52%.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares broke to $3.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
  • Delta Apparel, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:DLA) shares were up 2.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.49.
  • Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares were up 6.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.22.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 12.93%.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.33. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.72 with a daily change of up 1.86%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MUS) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76.
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.92. The stock traded up 10.39% on the session.
  • Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.26. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.92%.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.99%.
  • InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NSPR) shares hit $1.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.69%.
  • Blackrock Municipal Inc (NYSE:BBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares were up 18.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 for a change of up 18.47%.
  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares were up 2.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.18 for a change of up 2.88%.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.10.
  • S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.79 Thursday. The stock was up 12.5% for the day.
  • Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.67%.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares set a new yearly high of $2.20 this morning. The stock was up 6.83% on the session.
  • GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.62%.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares were up 0.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.75 for a change of up 0.91%.
  • StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.9%.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.75%.
  • Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ:NAII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.62%.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares broke to $17.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 19.05%.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.37.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) shares were down 3.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.45 for a change of down 3.45%.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 40.39%.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.32. Shares traded up 2.4%.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) shares were down 2.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.20.
  • Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.72. Shares traded up 0.86%.
  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were down 15.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.40.
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares hit a yearly high of $6.44. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.
  • JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.88 Thursday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 97.56%.
  • Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 11.79%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new yearly high of $6.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.34 on Thursday, moving up 3.23%.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 12.28%.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.59 with a daily change of up 2.99%.
  • Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:XPL) shares hit $1.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.71%.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
  • Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.96%.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SDPI) shares set a new yearly high of $1.28 this morning. The stock was up 11.84% on the session.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.53%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

