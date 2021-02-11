Market Overview

Varonis Systems Raises $450M In Upsized Secondary Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 10:56am   Comments
  • Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNSpriced 2.307 million shares at $195 per share to raise $450 million in its upsized secondary offering.
  • The offer price is at a 2% premium to its last closing price and was upsized from $400 million earlier.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to procure additional shares up to 0.346 million compared to the previous limit of 60 million.
  • The offering is estimated to close on February 16, 2021.
  • Varonis plans to utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions.
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Jefferies LLC, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Earlier this week, the company reported its fourth-quarter results for FY20. Revenue rose 31% year on year to $95.2 million from higher subscription revenue. As a result, the operating loss halved to $7.2 million. The operating cash flow stood at $7.7 million. The closing cash balance stood at $298.3 million.
  • Varonis also closed the Polyrize acquisition and declared a three-for-one stock split.
  • Price action: VRNS shares are up 6.45% at $211.5 on the last check Thursday.

