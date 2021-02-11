Plug Power Appoints Former Bloom Energy Exec As CMO: What You Need To Know

Hydrogen fuel cell energy company Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) named a new marketing chief Thursday as it looks to reinvigorate sales.

What Happened: Plug Power said it has appointed former Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) executive Preeti Pande as its chief marketing officer.

Pande, in her new role, will lead and facilitate growth and increases sales by formulating a marketing strategy to promote brand recognition and transform the green energy market through Plug Power's hydrogen solutions, the company said.

"As Plug Power continues to expand into new global markets, Pande will be instrumental in ensuring that its products and solutions are responsive to market needs, and in shaping the company's role in the emerging $10T hydrogen economy," according to Plug Power.

What Pande Brings To Plug Power: Prior to joining Plug Power, Pande had nearly an eight-year stint at rival fuel cell energy company Bloom in roles such as VP of products and VP of strategic initiatives.

At Bloom, she was responsible for managing the product lifecycle and defining integrated product offerings and product roadmaps for next-gen fuel cell technologies and energy solutions. She was also responsible for Bloom's entry into maritime transport markets.

She had also previously worked for Shocking Technologies, and semiconductor companies such as Asyst Technologies and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC).

Pande's appointment will likely help Plug Power in expanding its operations overseas.

In January, the company announced two alliances – a joint venture with France's Renault's ADR (OTC: RNLSY) to expand into Europe and a strategic partnership with South Korea's SK Group to accelerate hydrogen as an alternative energy source in Asian markets.

PLUG, BE Price Action: At last check, Plug Power shares were rising 0.91% to $64.91, while Bloom was slipping 0.34% to $41.27.

