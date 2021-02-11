Audi Challenges Tesla With New Electric Sedan E-Tron GT

The new gem of the German automaker - which comes in two models - is a candidate to become the main competitor of Elon Musk's Model S

After the E-Tron SUV, Audi is expanding its electric vehicles range with the E-Tron GT, a four-door car with a sporty design and performance designed for a long-haul driving experience. The new vehicle of the German carmaker is a candidate to become the direct competitor for Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S. The launch in Italian dealerships is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Porsche’s Cousin: In order to create its new gem, the German carmaker partnered with Porsche. The Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-owned brand is the father of Porsche Taycan, a car that shares the same engineering project as the E-Tron. However, unlike its “cousin”, Audi E-Tron GT does not focus on performance and it’s designed more for a 360-degree driving experience.

E-Tron GT: The E-Tron GT range includes two models, the E-Tron GT Quattro and the RS E-Tron GT. Both models are powered by two electric engines, one for the front wheels and one for the back ones. The base version has 469 horsepower and two driving modes, a normal one and a "boost" one; the latter allows the torque to generate up to 522 horsepower for up to 2.5 seconds. According to Audi estimates, with normal driving setting the car can go about 383 kilometers on a full charge.

RS E-Tron GT: On the other hand, with the RS version the two electric motors are able to produce up to 590 horsepower in normal driving mode and 637 horsepower in "boost" mode. This model is expected to go 373 kilometers on a full charge. The Audi RS E-Tron GT also features a two-speed transmission, with a special first gear for rapid acceleration. The carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic roof assists in saving weight and lowering the car's center of gravity.

A Tesla Rival: While it’s true that the new Audi E-Tron GT may become the direct competitor of Tesla Model S, the latter can travel a longer distance at full charge, and costs 15,000 euros less. As a matter of fact, the price of the new German jewel starts from 99,800 euros, a figure that can rise to over 140,000 euros for the RS model. “But this is a true luxury electric vehicle, with all the safety and technology you would expect from the Audi brand,” said the Manager Matthew Mostafaei, Head of Audi's E-Tron project.

