94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) jumped 187.4% to close at $7.96.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares surged 126.4% to close at $11.77 on Wednesday after the company announced it received a third U.S. patent grant related to the manufacture of its platform technology.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) climbed 90.9% to close at $47.72 after the company priced 10 million shares at $25 per share to rake in proceeds worth $250 million in an upsized initial public offering (IPO).
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) climbed 82.6% to close at $1.78 after the company signed non-binding letter of interest regarding the potential supply of antimony with AMBRI.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) surged 78.9% to close at $2.95 after jumping over 28% on Tuesday.
  • Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) gained 77.2% to close at $5.05.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 50.9% to close at $63.91. Tilray shares jumped more than 40% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Grow Pharma to import and distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products into the United Kingdom.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) jumped 50.5% to close at $5.69.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) rose 49.1% to close at $8.60 after the company's filings showed that it entered into a merger agreement with StemoniX.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 47.1% to close at $8.76. Shares of several cannabis companies traded higher, potentially amid increased sector interest from retail investors on WallStreetBets.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 43.2% to close at $26.07.
  • CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) shares jumped 42.4% to close at $22.10 after the company and Sema4 announced they entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) gained 40.5% to close at $18.17. Clever Leaves’ manufacturer Herbal Brands, on Tuesday, entered into a partnership to import company’s commercial CBD into US.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) jumped 39.7% to close at $4.75.
  • TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) jumped 38% to close at $6.32.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc.. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 37.8% to close at $3.10 after climbing around 13% on Tuesday.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) shares surged 35.6% to close at $10.10. OLB Group announced plan to offer cryptocurrency payment options via blockchain technology on its OMNICOMMERCE platform and SecurePay TM gateway.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) gained 33.3% to close at $7.85.
  • FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) surged 33% to close at $3.87. Shares of several cannabis companies traded higher, potentially amid increased sector interest from retail investors on WallStreetBets.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) gained 31.8% to close at $6.79.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares surged 31.7% to close at $3.12.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) jumped 31% to close at $18.30 on continued upward momentum after the company submitted its gaming license application with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 30.5% to close at $5.13.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) surged 29.8% to close at $11.58 after reporting an increase in quarterly earnings.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) jumped 28.9% to close at $9.59 after releasing quarterly results.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 27% to close at $8.75.
  • Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) shares surged 25.8% to close at $6.48.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares gained 25.7% to close at $12.43 as the company presented efficacy and safety results for its Phase 3 study of omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies at the 2021 TCT Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.
  • Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) rose 23.9% to close at $5.29.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) surged 23.4% to close at $15.22. Bioanalytical Systems, on Tuesday, reported Q1 results.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 22.5% to close at $1.20. Acasti Pharma reported a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) rose 22.4% to close at $57.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) surged 22.4% to close at $5.55.
  • Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) gained 22% to close at $16.70. Adicet Bio priced its 9,230,770 share common stock offering at $13 per share.
  • Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) surged 21.7% to close at $13.68. Urban air mobility company Archer is going public in a SPAC merger with Atlas Crest Investment Corp.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) surged 21.2% to close at $18.92.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) rose 21% to close at $3.69. After the closing bell, the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares gained 20.7% to close at $3.15 after the company acquired a 50.1% interest in Sprout.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 20.5% to close at $5.46.
  • BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares gained 20.5% to close at $3.12 after surging 40% on Tuesday. BioHiTech Global, last month, said it won $2 million in new revolution series food digesters purchase orders for 12 carnival cruise lines ships and 2 princess cruises ships.
  • Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RACA) gained 20.4% to close at $16.74.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 20.3% to close at $7.10.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) surged 20.3% to close at $2.73. Iterum Therapeutics entered into agreements with several institutional investors to purchase and sell 17.5 million shares at $2 per share in a registered direct offering, raising $35 million in gross proceeds.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) gained 20.2% to close at $8.05. U.S. Global Investors recentlt raised dividend from $0.25 to $0.50 per share.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) surged 20% to close at $7.25 after the company reported pricing of common stock offering.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) gained 20% to close at $8.65.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) jumped 19.9% to close at $3.26. Planet Green last month reported a share purchase deal with 3 investors for $6.75 million in gross proceeds.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 19.8% to close at $3.75.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) surged 19.4% to close at $50.69.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) surged 18.7% to close at $12.23. Applied DNA Sciences is expected to release quarterly results on February 11.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares rose 17.8% to close at $11.10 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) surged 17% to close at $3.17.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) gained 16.5% to close at $6.06 after the company announced the publication of positive results from the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with PBC in the Journal of Hepatology.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 16.1% to close at $45.90 fter the company announced that SB Management, a subsidiary of Softbank Group, will make an investment of $900 million in convertible senior notes to support the company's future growth initiatives.
  • NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) gained 15.7% to close at $34.48 after Tyler Technologies announced plans to acquire the company in a $2.3 billion all-cash transaction. NIC also released upbeat quarterly results.
  • Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) rose 15.6% to close at $27.97 after the company announced it received FAA approval for "an alternative solution that will help FTAI become more cost-effective in maintaining its engines."
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) gained 15.4% to close at $2.40. The company’s shares rallied 69% on Tuesday after the Covington, Louisiana-based satellite solutions company said that Qualcomm will add the former’s Band n53 in its new flagship X65 modem.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 13.2% to close at $67.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and sales results. The company also reported Q4 DAUs were up 24% year over year.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) gained 13% to close at $98.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance . The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 12.6% to close at $2.00. Neovasc shares jumped over 52% on Tuesday after the company regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price rule.
  • Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) rose 8.5% to close at $11.67. The Beachbody Company will to go public through a merger with Forest Road Acquisition Corp.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 7% to close at $165.24.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAAS) tumbled 35.4% to close at $31.00 on Wednesday. Cloopen Group gained 200% on Tuesday after the company priced 20 million shares at $16 per share in its upsized initial public offering (IPO) to rake $320 million in offering proceeds.
  • Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) shares fell 26.6% to close at $6.02. Independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a hold on Panbela Therapeutics’ ongoing Phase 1 trial to hold the administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events. The company also announced research agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 25.7% to close at $14.65. Applied UV shares jumped over 280% on Tuesday after the company announced the closing of its acquisition of Akida Holdings.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell 23.5% to close at $974.48 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) fell 21.4% to close at $10.61 after reporting a loss for its third quarter.
  • Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) dropped 21% to close at $6.62 after jumping around 99% on Tuesday.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares fell 20.1% to close at $19.18 after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of 500,000 ordinary shares at $20 per share.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) dropped 19.7% to close at $27.36 after the company reported a Proposed offering of ordinary shares in an amount of up to EUR829,630.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 18.7% to close at $10.25. Ocugen shares dropped 20% on Tuesday after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) dipped 18.7% to close at $7.40 after the company priced a 3.655 million share, warrants offering at $7.80 per unit.
  • Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) fell 18.4% to close at $4.89 after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 18.3% to close at $3.57. AirNet last week said it entered into investment agreement with Northern Shore Group to sell 19% of the company’s outstanding shares to Northern Shore Group.
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) dropped 17.7% to close at $89.90 after the company announced that it would discontinue its ISABELA Phase 3 trial in IPF with Gilead.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 17.7% to close at $4.33.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 17.6% to close at $5.61.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) tumbled 17.5% to close at $30.50 following Q2 results.
  • VolitionRx Limited NASDAQ: VNRX) dropped 16.9% to close at $5.21 after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) dropped 16.5% to close at $53.87 after the company announced it priced its 1,666,667 share common stock offering at $54 per share.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 16.1% to close at $116.36 after the company issued weak sales guidance.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dipped 16% to close at $6.21 after reporting a $2.991 million common stock shelf offering.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) fell 15.7% to close at $24.41 after reporting a 3 million share offering.
  • VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) dropped 15.4% to close at $5.26.
  • A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) fell 15.2% to close at $9.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dropped 15% to close at $35.14. Youdao filed prospectus supplement relating to an offering by the company of up to 7 million ADSs.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 14.4% to close at $49.29 after the company reported a $200 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 13.3% to close at $35.47 after the company reported a $350 million bought-deal offering of common shares.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 12.7% to close at $2.00 after the company reported a $72 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 12.2% to close at $11.01. Heat Biologics shares climbed around 50% on Tuesday after the company announced interim survival data from its ongoing HS-110 Phase 2 study in non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 11.9% to close at $13.00 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares fell 10.9% to close at $2.69after the company reported pricing of upsized $30.0 million underwritten public offering.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 10.9% to close at $105.10 after the company reported Q4 earnings and said it will realign its organization with the goal of facilitating continued strong growth for its $1 billion security business.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 7.1% to close at $1.04 after the company reported pricing of $19.7 million public offering of common stock.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

