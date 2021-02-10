14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also reported the purchase of ShowingTime.com for $500 million.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received necessary components and equipment to meet its April milestone of completing A-Samples of its Long Range Lidar Sensor.
- Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares are trading higher after the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project. No contract size was disclosed.
- China Finance Online (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
Losers
- Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
