Why Gamida Cell's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMA) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported the results of the efficacy and safety for its Phase 3 study of Omidubicel at the TCT meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.
Gamida Cell Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure cancer and rare, serious hematologic diseases. The company's product includes NiCord that is a cell therapy based on NAM-expanded cord blood designed to enhance and expand the life-saving benefits of hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Gamida Cell stock was up 24.29% at $12.29. The stock has a 52-week high of $15 and a 52-week low of $2.60
