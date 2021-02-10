Market Overview

Why Bio-Path's Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
  • Bio-Path (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it received a third U.S. patent grant related to the manufacture of its platform technology.
  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology-focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company. It is engaged in utilizing a novel technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease.
  • Bio-Path shares traded up 150.19% to $13.01 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.34 and a 52-week low of $2.92.

