Why Esports Entertainment Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Again Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are trading higher Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company submitted its gaming license application with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Esports Entertainment Group is a development-stage online gambling company focused purely on esports. The company's principal business operations include design, development, and test wagering systems. Its online gaming is divided into three verticals esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming & traditional sports betting. Its geographical segments include Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and the United States.

Esports Entertainment shares were trading up 38.03% at $19.29 The stock has a 52-week high of $19.90 and low of $2.40.

Exclusive: Esports Entertainment CEO On Stock's 55% Surge: 'Finally Trading At Levels Comparable To Multiples In Our Industry'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

