Why Esports Entertainment Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Again Today

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are trading higher Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company submitted its gaming license application with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Esports Entertainment Group is a development-stage online gambling company focused purely on esports. The company's principal business operations include design, development, and test wagering systems. Its online gaming is divided into three verticals esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming & traditional sports betting. Its geographical segments include Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and the United States.

Esports Entertainment shares were trading up 38.03% at $19.29 The stock has a 52-week high of $19.90 and low of $2.40.

