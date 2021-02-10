Why Uber's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher Wednesday in anticipation of today's fourth-quarter earnings report. Ridesharing peer Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) is higher following better-than-expected results.
Uber offers vehicles for hire, food delivery, package delivery, couriers, freight transportation and through its partnership with Lime, electric bicycle, and motorized scooter rentals.
Uber shares traded up 5.38% to $62.74 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.08 and a 52-week low of $13.71.
