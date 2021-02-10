Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why OLB Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why OLB Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has upgraded its SecurePay payment gateway system to support cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI across all merchant platforms.

OLB Group Inc operates as a fintech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay. us, a white label capital raising platform.

OLB Group shares were trading up 41.34% at $10.53 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.40 and a 52-week low of $3.26.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLB)

Mid-Day Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Bio-Path Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Coca-Cola Profit Beats Views
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com