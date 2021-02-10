Why OLB Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has upgraded its SecurePay payment gateway system to support cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI across all merchant platforms.

OLB Group Inc operates as a fintech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay. us, a white label capital raising platform.

OLB Group shares were trading up 41.34% at $10.53 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.40 and a 52-week low of $3.26.