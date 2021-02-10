Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why United States Antimony's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Share:

United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) shares are trading higher after a SEC filing showed the company signed a non-binding letter of interest regarding the potential supply of antimony with AMBRI.

United States Antimony is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting and selling company. It is in the business of production and sale of antimony, silver, gold and zeolite products. The company has operating units namely United States Antimony operations, Mexican antimony operations, Bear River Zeolite and Precious metals.

United States Antimony shares were trading up 45.64% at $1.42 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.60 and a 52-week low of 22 cents.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAMY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
42 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com