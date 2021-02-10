Why United States Antimony's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) shares are trading higher after a SEC filing showed the company signed a non-binding letter of interest regarding the potential supply of antimony with AMBRI.

United States Antimony is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting and selling company. It is in the business of production and sale of antimony, silver, gold and zeolite products. The company has operating units namely United States Antimony operations, Mexican antimony operations, Bear River Zeolite and Precious metals.

United States Antimony shares were trading up 45.64% at $1.42 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.60 and a 52-week low of 22 cents.