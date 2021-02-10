Why Sino-Global Shipping America's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ: SINO) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company priced a 3.655 million share, warrants offering at $7.80 per unit.

Sino-Global Shipping America is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. Business activity of the firm is operated functioned through Inland Transportation Management Services, Freight logistics services, Container trucking services and ShippingAgency Services segments.

Sino-Global Shipping America shares were trading down 21.65% at $7.13 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.30 and a 52-week low of $1.37.