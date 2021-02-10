Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sino-Global Shipping America's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ: SINO) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company priced a 3.655 million share, warrants offering at $7.80 per unit.

Sino-Global Shipping America is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. Business activity of the firm is operated functioned through Inland Transportation Management Services, Freight logistics services, Container trucking services and ShippingAgency Services segments. 

Sino-Global Shipping America shares were trading down 21.65% at $7.13 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.30 and a 52-week low of $1.37.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SINO)

92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com