Why AzurRx BioPharma, Usana Health Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued fiscal year 2021 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $150 million buyback.

Usana Health Sciences is a U.S.-based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling science-based nutritional and personal-care products.

Usana Health Sciences shares were trading up 10.20% at $96.05 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $101.50 and a 52-week low of $43.01.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $2 to $3.50 per share.

AzurRx BioPharma is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome-related conditions.

AzurRx BioPharma shares were trading up 3.87% at $1.89 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.63 and a 52-week low of 37 cents.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares are trading higher after the company's filings showed that it entered into a merger agreement with StemoniX.

Cancer Genetics Inc through its vivoPharm subsidiary offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers.

Cancer Genetics shares were trading up 103.64% at $11.75 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.50 and a 52-week low of $1.92.

AbCellera (NASDAQ: ABCL) shares are trading higher after the company announced the AbCellera-discovered antibody, bamlanivimab, administered with etesevimab received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19.

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.

AbCellera shares were trading up 1.11% at $47.52 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.91 and a 52-week low of $36.27.

