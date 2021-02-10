2021 Will Be The Year Of The Electric Pickup Truck

Last week, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) doubled its investment in EVs to $22 million, along with $9 million devoted to development of autonomous vehicle technologies. Although we don't know exactly what exact EV models is the Blue Oval planning, we do Ford will focus on its core pillars of today: pickup trucks, SUVs and vans. The world is eagerly waiting for the electric version of the best-selling pickup truck in the US, F-150, in 2022. Last year, Ford revealed the E-Transit as its battery-electric van option. Speaking of pickup trucks, this will be the year when the electric pickup comes to life, but it remains unknown which automaker will be the first to pull it off.

Tesla

2020 was a big milestone for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) but its Cybertruck will most likely be under the spotlight in 2022, as Elon Musk confirmed during the latest earnings call. As production is expected to begin later this year, he estimated the EV pioneer will be able to do a few deliveries toward the end of the year with volume production expected to be next year.

Lordstown Motor Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) is behind in the race as even though production of the all-electric Lordstown Endurance pickup will begin in September this year, full production won't happen until sometime in 2022. The same goes for General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) candidate for the race is GMC Hummer as production is scheduled to start in the fall.

Rivian

MIT engineers and McLaren executives that are behind Rivian are going for the futuristic style done right with their upcoming R1T which is already labeled as a dream truck for adventurers. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian is reportedly preparing to go public this year. At its latest funding in January, it was valued at $27.6 billion. It raised $2.65 billion as it prepares to begin the production of its all-electric pickup truck with even Ford having invested $500 million.

Adding Solar Power To The Equation

Hercules Electric Mobility Inc. and. Atlis Motor Vehicles signed a deal with Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) to use its revolutionary TerraVis solar-powered tonneau cover system for their upcoming electric pickups. Atlis claims its pickup is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed whereas the attractive exterior of Hercules' candidate seems a bit like a converted Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) Nissan Titan.

Worksport will be Hercules' Tier One OEM supply partner for its forthcoming Alpha Electric Pickup while configuring its system as an OE accessory for the highly anticipated and tech savvy Atlis XT electric pickup truck. Worksport just announced this morning it has raised over $4 million from its Regulation A offering, meaning that it achieved its target amount well ahead of schedule as the offering was due to last until November 2021. The company is also expanding beyond pickup trucks with its independent TerraVis COR mobile energy storage system that can be recharged via the sun or with conventional A/C power. The portable stand-alone battery is removable, it can be purchased independently and deployed in whatever use the consumer requires: from camping to emergency efforts and everything in between.

2021

Although a critical change is expected in 2022 when the cost of an electric vehicle will fall enough to equal the cost of a gas-powered car, 2021 will be a pivotal year for electric vehicles and more specifically, the world's first electric pickup. May the best manufacturer and technology win.

