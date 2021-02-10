Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 533 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:MSFT). Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:TYHT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) made the largest move up, trading up 367.69% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $245.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $245.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to $592.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to $592.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.70. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

(NYSE:DIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.70. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.06. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.06. The stock was down 0.8% for the day. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.17.

(NYSE:ABT) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.17. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares set a new 52-week high of $158.49 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.

(NYSE:TM) shares set a new 52-week high of $158.49 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares were up 4.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,498.39 for a change of up 4.14%.

(NYSE:SHOP) shares were up 4.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,498.39 for a change of up 4.14%. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.14 for a change of up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ:TXN) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.14 for a change of up 1.17%. Sea (NYSE:SE) shares were down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $281.72.

(NYSE:SE) shares were down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $281.72. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $62.88 with a daily change of up 4.55%.

(NYSE:UBER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $62.88 with a daily change of up 4.55%. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $322.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.02%.

(NASDAQ:BIDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $322.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.02%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $286.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.

(NYSE:EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $286.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $436.78 with a daily change of up 6.2%.

(NYSE:TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $436.78 with a daily change of up 6.2%. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares hit $460.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.