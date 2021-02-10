Accenture, VMware Launch Business Group To Accelerate Organizational Cloud Migration
- Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) and VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) extended their partnership and launched an exclusive business group that will assist organizations in the acceleration of migration to the cloud, faster production of modern apps, and utilization of the cloud for innovation and new business models, towards greater value realization.
- The Accenture VMware Business Group represented a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment with a relationship spanning over twenty years.
- Around 2,000 Accenture cloud professionals proficient in VMware products and services will help the clients tapping the powerful competencies and cloud elasticity for quicker scaling of business services, operating efficiencies, and innovations.
- The new business group is part of Accenture Cloud First, launched by Accenture in 2020 with a $3 billion investment.
- The group will invest in combined go-to-market and sales operations, training in VMware technologies, and develop new service offerings reinforced by VMware technologies.
- The companies will also develop pre-engineered vertical industry solutions, including a platform to help telecom companies fast-track the rollout of 5G and edge computing services.
- Price action: ACN shares are down 0.19% at $257.23 on the last check Wednesday; VMW shares are down 0.62% down at $146.7.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Cloud Computing MarketNews Tech Media