PepsiCo Officially Rebrands Aunt Jemima As Pearl Milling Company

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) officially rebranded its Aunt Jemima brand as Pearl Milling Company, the creator of the original self-rising pancake mix.

Aunt Jemima's History: Pearl Milling Company's roots as a manufacturer of pancake mix dates back to the 1800s. The food company rebranded as Aunt Jemima in 1890, a reference to a popular song at the time called, "Old Aunt Jemima," that was typically performed by a white man in blackface, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The pancake brand hired Nancy Green in 1893 to be its spokeswoman and play the role of Aunt Jemima at the Chicago World's Columbian Exposition.

The Quaker Oats Company bought the pancake mix company in 1926 and launched Aunt Jemima syrup 40 years later. PepsiCo gained control of the pancake empire through its 2001 acquisition of Quaker Oats.

Rebranded As Pearl Milling Company: PepsiCo said it acknowledges the origins of the pancake brand are "based on a racial stereotype" and the company's rebranding is part of its "journey toward racial equality." Despite a new name, the pancake brand will continue offering the "same great recipe that you know and love."

"The evolution will help carry the 130-year-old brand into the future," PepsiCo said. "These initiatives comprise a holistic effort for PepsiCo to walk the talk of a leading corporation and help address the need for systemic change."

PepsiCo also said it will announce details of a new $1 million fund to "empower and uplift Black girls and women." This is on top of a $400 million, five-year investment to support Black businesses and communities.

PepsiCo is inviting the public to share their thoughts on the rebranding.

(Photo: PepsiCo)