Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Consumer Price Index for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer prices rising 0.3% on a monthly basis in January.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are projected to rise 0.1% for December.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget statement for January will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
