18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2021 5:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Yelp (NYSE: YELP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Lyft after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading higher after the company announced it plans to acquire Hyperconnect for $1.725 billion in cash and stock.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reported Q4 DAUs were up 24% year over year.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
  • Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FAA approval for "an alternative solution that will help FTAI become more cost-effective in maintaining its engines."
  • GENFIT (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the publication of positive results from the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with PBC in the Journal of Hepatology.

Losers

  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings and reported it will realign its organization with the goal of facilitating continued strong growth for its $1 billion security business.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $350 million bought-deal offering of common shares.
  • Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

