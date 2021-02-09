Market Overview

Why Rockwell Medical's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2021
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced U.S. availability of Triferic AVNU for replacement of iron and maintenance of hemoglobin in patients on hemodialysis.

Rockwell Medical is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with its products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. The company's drug products are Triferic and Calcitriol.

Triferic is a therapy indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Rockwell Medical stock was up 30.41% at $1.93. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.85 and a 52-week low of 83 cents.

