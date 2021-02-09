Market Overview

Why Snowflake Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
Why Snowflake Is Trading Higher Today

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading higher Tuesday on continued momentum from Monday after the company's 13G showed that Abigail Johnson had a 5.359% stake in the company.

Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse.

Snowflake stock was up 5.45% at $321. The stock has a 52-week high of $429 and a 52-week low of $208.55.

