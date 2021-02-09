Market Overview

Why Varonis Systems Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter and fiscal year 2021 sales guidance above estimates.

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyber attacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on a cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Varonis Systems stock was up 10.42% at $202. The stock has a 52-week high of $203.99 and a 52-week low of $48.95.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

