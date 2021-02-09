Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 596 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:PYPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:MOSY) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high. Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 369.09% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares hit a yearly high of $285.13. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PYPL) shares hit a yearly high of $285.13. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,450.00 on Tuesday, moving up 6.91%.

(NYSE:SHOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,450.00 on Tuesday, moving up 6.91%. Sea (NYSE:SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $278.00 with a daily change of up 5.19%.

(NYSE:SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $278.00 with a daily change of up 5.19%. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.30. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

(NYSE:UBER) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.30. The stock was up 1.54% for the day. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $304.22. The stock was up 6.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BIDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $304.22. The stock was up 6.7% for the day. Deere (NYSE:DE) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.22. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:DE) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.22. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $166.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.

(NYSE:DEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $166.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a yearly high of $65.32. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a yearly high of $65.32. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $453.74 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:ILMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $453.74 with a daily change of up 0.42%. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:WDAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $411.05 with a daily change of up 2.16%.

(NYSE:TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $411.05 with a daily change of up 2.16%. ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares hit $17.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.

(NYSE:IBN) shares hit $17.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $475.00. The stock traded up 8.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ROKU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $475.00. The stock traded up 8.67% on the session. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.

(NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%. MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.22%.

(NYSE:MET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.22%. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.73 with a daily change of up 3.78%.

(NYSE:TWTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.73 with a daily change of up 3.78%. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 3.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,559.50 for a change of up 3.59%.

(NYSE:CMG) shares were up 3.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,559.50 for a change of up 3.59%. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares set a new yearly high of $299.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

(NYSE:TDOC) shares set a new yearly high of $299.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.00 for a change of up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ:ZG) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.00 for a change of up 0.43%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $167.50 with a daily change of up 1.42%.

(NASDAQ:Z) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $167.50 with a daily change of up 1.42%. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares were up 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $427.91 for a change of up 3.87%.

(NYSE:RNG) shares were up 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $427.91 for a change of up 3.87%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares broke to $42.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.

(NYSE:STM) shares broke to $42.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $287.95. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $287.95. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $119.43.

(NASDAQ:DDOG) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $119.43. HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.55. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NYSE:HPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.55. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares hit a yearly high of $387.81. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ANSS) shares hit a yearly high of $387.81. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $190.90 with a daily change of up 0.08%.

(NYSE:EDU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $190.90 with a daily change of up 0.08%. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1.61%.

(NASDAQ:IBKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1.61%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.45. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.

(NYSE:ADM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.45. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares broke to $83.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.28%.

(NYSE:DHI) shares broke to $83.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.28%. Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares broke to $95.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.99%.

(NYSE:LEN) shares broke to $95.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.99%. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares set a new 52-week high of $229.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:WLTW) shares set a new 52-week high of $229.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.87%. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.82. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.

(NYSE:NET) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.82. The stock was up 1.83% for the day. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares set a new yearly high of $89.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STNE) shares set a new yearly high of $89.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.32. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.

(NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.32. The stock was up 3.57% for the day. SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $509.70.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $509.70. Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $62.38. Shares traded up 4.44%.

(NYSE:YUMC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $62.38. Shares traded up 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.23 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.

(NYSE:WY) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.23 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares were up 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $214.80 for a change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE:AMP) shares were up 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $214.80 for a change of up 0.45%. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.22.

(NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.22. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $425.37 for a change of up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $425.37 for a change of up 0.88%. Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $355.58 with a daily change of up 2.04%.

(NYSE:UI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $355.58 with a daily change of up 2.04%. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $391.44. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $391.44. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $331.54. Shares traded down 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:NVAX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $331.54. Shares traded down 1.23%. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares set a new yearly high of $160.80 this morning. The stock was up 19.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FUTU) shares set a new yearly high of $160.80 this morning. The stock was up 19.77% on the session. United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares hit $276.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.

(NYSE:URI) shares hit $276.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.86 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LOGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.86 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day. argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $377.34 on Tuesday, moving up 2.7%.

(NASDAQ:ARGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $377.34 on Tuesday, moving up 2.7%. Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares broke to $6.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.

(NYSE:NMR) shares broke to $6.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%. Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%. Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares were up 11.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.23.

(NASDAQ:CGC) shares were up 11.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.23. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $319.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ULTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $319.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 1.47%.

(NYSE:ASX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 1.47%. MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares hit $36.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:MGM) shares hit $36.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $144.84 with a daily change of up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:PTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $144.84 with a daily change of up 0.88%. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.43. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ON) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.43. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares were up 9.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.66 for a change of up 9.46%.

(NYSE:IT) shares were up 9.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.66 for a change of up 9.46%. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.77 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.

(NYSE:DT) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.77 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.97% for the day. Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:CGNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.56 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

(NYSE:RJF) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.56 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.26.

(NASDAQ:KC) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.26. James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.24. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.

(NYSE:JHX) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.24. The stock was up 1.34% for the day. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.

(NASDAQ:CG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:CHGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. News (NASDAQ:NWS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.00. Shares traded up 2.52%.

(NASDAQ:NWS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.00. Shares traded up 2.52%. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) shares hit $56.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.67%.

(NASDAQ:WB) shares hit $56.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.67%. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares set a new yearly high of $11.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares set a new yearly high of $11.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.58% on the session. Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) shares set a new yearly high of $72.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE:DAR) shares set a new yearly high of $72.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.27. Shares traded up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:BLDP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.27. Shares traded up 0.15%. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares were up 8.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.31.

(NASDAQ:EXPI) shares were up 8.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.31. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares were up 14.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,235.97 for a change of up 14.42%.

(NASDAQ:MSTR) shares were up 14.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,235.97 for a change of up 14.42%. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.89. Shares traded up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:NWL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.89. Shares traded up 0.51%. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $156.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.

(NYSE:MHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $156.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day. Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock set a new 52-week high of $160.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%.

(NASDAQ:AZPN) stock set a new 52-week high of $160.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $209.54 for a change of up 3.72%.

(NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $209.54 for a change of up 3.72%. Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NYSE:TPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares broke to $35.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:MNSO) shares broke to $35.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.87. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.

(NYSE:IVZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.87. The stock was up 2.42% for the day. Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE:BHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%. Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $388.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.

(NYSE:LAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $388.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $289.59. Shares traded up 2.8%.

(NYSE:FVRR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $289.59. Shares traded up 2.8%. A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.82 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:AOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.82 with a daily change of up 0.46%. II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.66 on Tuesday, moving up 6.04%.

(NASDAQ:IIVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.66 on Tuesday, moving up 6.04%. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.

(NYSE:UAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares were up 3.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.62 for a change of up 3.19%.

(NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares were up 3.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.62 for a change of up 3.19%. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit $66.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit $66.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.24. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RDFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.24. The stock was up 2.85% for the day. AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $142.89 on Tuesday, moving up 0.49%.

(NYSE:ATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $142.89 on Tuesday, moving up 0.49%. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.89. The stock traded up 6.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.89. The stock traded up 6.9% on the session. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $73.50. Shares traded up 1.06%.

(NASDAQ:BBIO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $73.50. Shares traded up 1.06%. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit $43.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.

(NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit $43.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.41. Shares traded up 1.65%.

(NYSE:AEG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.41. Shares traded up 1.65%. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $137.82 with a daily change of up 2.26%.

(NASDAQ:MANH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $137.82 with a daily change of up 2.26%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ:APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares were up 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.95 for a change of up 1.51%.

(NYSE:BERY) shares were up 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.95 for a change of up 1.51%. Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,020.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:TPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,020.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.79%.

(NYSE:OMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.79%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.33 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%.

(NYSE:WAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.33 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%. Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.83 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE:QTWO) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.83 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day. R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.28. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.28. The stock was up 2.57% for the day. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.77. The stock traded down 1.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.77. The stock traded down 1.66% on the session. Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares hit a yearly high of $108.17. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SDGR) shares hit a yearly high of $108.17. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session. TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $224.04. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

(NYSE:BLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $224.04. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares were up 8.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.30.

(NASDAQ:MGNI) shares were up 8.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.30. Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 19.97%.

(NASDAQ:APHA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 19.97%. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.

(NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%. Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) shares hit $141.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.26%.

(NYSE:HAE) shares hit $141.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.26%. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $79.63. Shares traded down 0.43%.

(NYSE:AN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $79.63. Shares traded down 0.43%. Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares were up 24.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 24.83%.

(NYSE:HBI) shares were up 24.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 24.83%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%.

(NASDAQ:HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $701.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $701.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.53%.

(NYSE:DDD) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.53%. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $167.38. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FRPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $167.38. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares set a new yearly high of $170.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:MSA) shares set a new yearly high of $170.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.24 on Tuesday, moving down 1.07%.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.24 on Tuesday, moving down 1.07%. Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares hit a yearly high of $83.52. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.

(NYSE:FOUR) shares hit a yearly high of $83.52. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:UPWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares were up 3.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.89.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares were up 3.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.89. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.47. The stock was up 36.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TLRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.47. The stock was up 36.92% for the day. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $203.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.02%.

(NASDAQ:VRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $203.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.02%. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.63.

(NASDAQ:SLAB) shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.63. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $140.88. The stock traded up 5.57% on the session.

(NYSE:AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $140.88. The stock traded up 5.57% on the session. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares were down 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.34 for a change of down 1.17%.

(NYSE:ASAN) shares were down 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.34 for a change of down 1.17%. Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.56 on Tuesday, moving up 18.86%.

(NYSE:TDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.56 on Tuesday, moving up 18.86%. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.96 on Tuesday, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE:CFR) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.96 on Tuesday, moving up 0.68%. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.50. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.50. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.49 with a daily change of up 3.42%.

(NYSE:CCJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.49 with a daily change of up 3.42%. First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.44. Shares traded up 1.44%.

(NASDAQ:FFIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.44. Shares traded up 1.44%. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $150.06. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:PRI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $150.06. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.74. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.74. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $156.88. Shares traded up 4.04%.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $156.88. Shares traded up 4.04%. BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares broke to $83.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:BOKF) shares broke to $83.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.75. The stock was up 4.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UPST) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.75. The stock was up 4.01% for the day. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.

(NASDAQ:STAA) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $74.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $74.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares broke to $156.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.

(NASDAQ:MEDP) shares broke to $156.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares set a new yearly high of $116.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NARI) shares set a new yearly high of $116.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session. Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.53. The stock traded up 5.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VCYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.53. The stock traded up 5.6% on the session. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 1.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.37 for a change of up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 1.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.37 for a change of up 1.28%. Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.45. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.

(NYSE:GTLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.45. The stock was up 1.77% for the day. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares set a new yearly high of $79.97 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CROX) shares set a new yearly high of $79.97 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session. Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a yearly high of $42.56. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a yearly high of $42.56. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session. Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.45. The stock traded up 5.53% on the session.

(NYSE:CLDR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.45. The stock traded up 5.53% on the session. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.37. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NYSE:OVV) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.37. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) shares were up 1.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.99.

(NYSE:XEC) shares were up 1.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.99. Maximus (NYSE:MMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%.

(NYSE:MMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%. Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $290.89. Shares traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:KWR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $290.89. Shares traded up 0.17%. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares hit $119.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.

(NYSE:EXP) shares hit $119.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%. Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares set a new yearly high of $141.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NOVT) shares set a new yearly high of $141.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.

(NASDAQ:TRUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares set a new yearly high of $51.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GBCI) shares set a new yearly high of $51.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.08 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.83% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CRON) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.08 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.83% for the day. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares were down 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.01.

(NYSE:ASGN) shares were down 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.01. J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were up 2.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.61 for a change of up 2.61%.

(NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were up 2.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.61 for a change of up 2.61%. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:ACIW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AMKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.98.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.98. Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.

(NYSE:RYN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%. Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $220.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

(NYSE:VMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $220.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day. Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit $11.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit $11.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.53.

(NYSE:LPX) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.53. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.22. Shares traded down 1.53%.

(NASDAQ:CCXI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.22. Shares traded down 1.53%. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SWTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares hit a yearly high of $57.56. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:PD) shares hit a yearly high of $57.56. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) shares were up 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.41.

(NASDAQ:INSM) shares were up 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.41. Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares broke to $83.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.41%.

(NASDAQ:MTLS) shares broke to $83.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.41%. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit $185.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.4%.

(NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit $185.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.4%. Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.43. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HLNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.43. The stock was down 1.34% for the day. Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.45 for a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE:GKOS) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.45 for a change of up 0.71%. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was up 1.42% for the day. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PRLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.95% for the day. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares broke to $80.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.

(NYSE:SAFE) shares broke to $80.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares set a new yearly high of $154.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CDLX) shares set a new yearly high of $154.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) shares broke to $80.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%.

(NASDAQ:AAON) shares broke to $80.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $119.65. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $119.65. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.98 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CARG) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.98 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.81. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TTEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.81. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were up 4.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.12.

(NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were up 4.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.12. Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.84 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.44%.

(NASDAQ:KTOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.84 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.44%. Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.63. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.63. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session. Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.16. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AGIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.16. The stock was up 2.09% for the day. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit $30.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.23%.

(NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit $30.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.23%. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit $75.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit $75.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:FOCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%. Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HOMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.71% for the day. Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.71.

(NYSE:CBU) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.71. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.63. The stock traded down 1.3% on the session.

(NYSE:AB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.63. The stock traded down 1.3% on the session. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares broke to $77.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:UMBF) shares broke to $77.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $146.97. The stock traded up 9.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $146.97. The stock traded up 9.7% on the session. Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares were up 3.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73.

(NASDAQ:CLNE) shares were up 3.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.20.

(NYSE:NVG) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.20. Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares were up 7.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62 for a change of up 7.72%.

(NASDAQ:AMRS) shares were up 7.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62 for a change of up 7.72%. Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $31.18. Shares traded up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ:CORT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $31.18. Shares traded up 0.36%. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.0%.

(NASDAQ:GRWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.0%. Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.43. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.43. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 17.34%.

(NASDAQ:MARA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 17.34%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.49%.

(NYSE:SI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.49%. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares were up 0.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.47.

(NASDAQ:TSEM) shares were up 0.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.47. GATX (NYSE:GATX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $99.17. Shares traded up 1.23%.

(NYSE:GATX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $99.17. Shares traded up 1.23%. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.48. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

(NYSE:PHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.48. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.40 with a daily change of up 10.26%.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.40 with a daily change of up 10.26%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.72 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:LGND) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.72 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.72 on Tuesday, moving up 2.13%.

(NASDAQ:SNBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.72 on Tuesday, moving up 2.13%. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit $150.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.

(NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit $150.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%. GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) shares were up 4.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 for a change of up 4.21%.

(NYSE:EAF) shares were up 4.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 for a change of up 4.21%. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were down 0.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.24.

(NASDAQ:RRR) shares were down 0.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.24. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.52 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CVLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.52 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 6.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.48 for a change of up 6.57%.

(NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 6.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.48 for a change of up 6.57%. St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) shares were down 0.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.40.

(NYSE:JOE) shares were down 0.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.40. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares were down 2.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.89.

(NASDAQ:FRHC) shares were down 2.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.89. Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.09 on Tuesday, moving up 3.71%.

(NYSE:NOAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.09 on Tuesday, moving up 3.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares broke to $13.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.86%.

(NASDAQ:GT) shares broke to $13.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.86%. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.72.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.72. Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares set a new yearly high of $12.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:ATCO) shares set a new yearly high of $12.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $62.18 with a daily change of down 0.88%.

(NYSE:NUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $62.18 with a daily change of down 0.88%. NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.63. The stock was up 6.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NK) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.63. The stock was up 6.68% for the day. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.40 on Tuesday, moving down 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:XNCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.40 on Tuesday, moving down 0.46%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares hit $4.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.17%.

(NYSE:SWN) shares hit $4.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.17%. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares broke to $67.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.

(NYSE:EAT) shares broke to $67.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.77 with a daily change of down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:ITCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.77 with a daily change of down 0.04%. Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares were down 1.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.25 for a change of down 1.34%.

(NYSE:UTZ) shares were down 1.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.25 for a change of down 1.34%. Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares hit a yearly high of $259.44. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.

(NYSE:MED) shares hit a yearly high of $259.44. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session. Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.69 with a daily change of up 0.91%.

(NASDAQ:CATY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.69 with a daily change of up 0.91%. California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares hit a yearly high of $58.95. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.

(NYSE:CWT) shares hit a yearly high of $58.95. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.41 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.

(NYSE:KFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.41 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day. Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares broke to $39.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.93%.

(NYSE:YELP) shares broke to $39.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.93%. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.74 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:RCII) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.74 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit $17.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.17%.

(NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit $17.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.17%. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares broke to $17.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.17%.

(NASDAQ:HIMX) shares broke to $17.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.17%. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.73%.

(NASDAQ:ATRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.73%. Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares were up 1.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.57.

(NYSE:DOOR) shares were up 1.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.57. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $27.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $27.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.52 for a change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:EAR) shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.52 for a change of up 1.14%. Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.20. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

(NYSE:RCUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.20. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares set a new yearly high of $96.91 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TTGT) shares set a new yearly high of $96.91 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session. Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a yearly high of $5.64. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.

(NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a yearly high of $5.64. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session. Globalstar, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GSAT) shares broke to $1.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 30.51%.

(AMEX:GSAT) shares broke to $1.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 30.51%. Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares were up 1.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.17.

(NYSE:AX) shares were up 1.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.17. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.55. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TPIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.55. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares were up 18.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.85 for a change of up 18.79%.

(NASDAQ:RIOT) shares were up 18.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.85 for a change of up 18.79%. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.74.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.74. TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.21 with a daily change of up 1.21%.

(NYSE:TAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.21 with a daily change of up 1.21%. Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

(NYSE:WGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%. Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.97.

(NYSE:NUV) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.97. Belden (NYSE:BDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.80. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

(NYSE:BDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.80. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.78%.

(NYSE:AVYA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.78%. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $66.22. Shares traded up 1.81%.

(NYSE:FIX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $66.22. Shares traded up 1.81%. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.11 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.

(NYSE:MTDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.11 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares hit $31.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:NTCT) shares hit $31.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.87%. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:FRME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.05. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.05. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.58 on Tuesday, moving up 3.91%.

(NASDAQ:FWRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.58 on Tuesday, moving up 3.91%. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.36%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.36%. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares were down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.93.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) shares were down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.93. O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares broke to $14.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.55%.

(NYSE:OI) shares broke to $14.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.55%. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.24%.

(NYSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.24%. Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.19. Shares traded down 2.34%.

(NASDAQ:MVIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.19. Shares traded down 2.34%. Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.65. Shares traded up 34.08%.

(NASDAQ:GLUU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.65. Shares traded up 34.08%. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares were down 81.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.01 for a change of down 81.47%.

(NASDAQ:RELI) shares were down 81.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.01 for a change of down 81.47%. Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.11. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.

(NYSE:WBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.11. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session. Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.86. Shares traded up 0.06%.

(NYSE:EVA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.86. Shares traded up 0.06%. Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) shares set a new yearly high of $118.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.

(AMEX:PRK) shares set a new yearly high of $118.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.

(NYSE:GDV) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.90.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.90. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.

(NASDAQ:CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.44. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HLIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.44. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares hit a yearly high of $17.37. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

(NYSE:RLGY) shares hit a yearly high of $17.37. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.11. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.

(NYSE:ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.11. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a yearly high of $34.49. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session.

(NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a yearly high of $34.49. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session. Star Peak Energy (NYSE:STPK) shares hit $42.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.73%.

(NYSE:STPK) shares hit $42.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.73%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.53 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.53 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $249.56. Shares traded up 1.36%.

(NASDAQ:VRTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $249.56. Shares traded up 1.36%. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $29.54 with a daily change of up 1.35%.

(NASDAQ:CDXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $29.54 with a daily change of up 1.35%. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares hit $56.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.28%.

(NASDAQ:MAXN) shares hit $56.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.28%. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.24. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:FBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.24. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares set a new yearly high of $78.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PATK) shares set a new yearly high of $78.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 3.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62 for a change of up 3.74%.

(NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 3.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62 for a change of up 3.74%. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.09. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.09. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares broke to $59.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.3%.

(NYSE:BALY) shares broke to $59.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.3%. US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.48 on Tuesday, moving up 1.04%.

(NYSE:USPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.48 on Tuesday, moving up 1.04%. Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares set a new yearly high of $158.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:LNN) shares set a new yearly high of $158.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

(NYSE:EVH) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares set a new yearly high of $67.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TBK) shares set a new yearly high of $67.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.98% on the session. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares broke to $18.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.34%.

(NASDAQ:ICLK) shares broke to $18.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.34%. Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares were up 65.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.57 for a change of up 65.66%.

(NASDAQ:VERU) shares were up 65.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.57 for a change of up 65.66%. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.42.

(NASDAQ:LKFN) shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.42. Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares set a new yearly high of $52.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TLND) shares set a new yearly high of $52.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session. Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares set a new yearly high of $46.21 this morning. The stock was up 3.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMTI) shares set a new yearly high of $46.21 this morning. The stock was up 3.42% on the session. Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.92%.

(NASDAQ:RBBN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.92%. QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a yearly high of $74.95. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a yearly high of $74.95. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session. Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) shares were down 1.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.27 for a change of down 1.26%.

(NASDAQ:BATRA) shares were down 1.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.27 for a change of down 1.26%. Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares set a new yearly high of $4.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.

(AMEX:NXE) shares set a new yearly high of $4.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.83% on the session. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.

(NASDAQ:PI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.31. Shares traded down 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:AVO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.31. Shares traded down 0.24%. Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new yearly high of $47.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new yearly high of $47.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.08. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FARO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.08. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session. G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.11. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.11. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.67 with a daily change of up 0.9%.

(NYSE:BST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.67 with a daily change of up 0.9%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%. ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares set a new yearly high of $42.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ITOS) shares set a new yearly high of $42.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. TPG Pace Beneficial (NYSE:TPGY) shares hit $34.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.

(NYSE:TPGY) shares hit $34.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.38. The stock traded up 3.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CVGW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.38. The stock traded up 3.23% on the session. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.02% for the day. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RDWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.65% for the day. Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.76. The stock was up 4.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ESTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.76. The stock was up 4.06% for the day. 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.50. The stock traded up 20.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:YI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.50. The stock traded up 20.82% on the session. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) shares hit $4.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.3%.

(AMEX:SENS) shares hit $4.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.3%. Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.

(NASDAQ:WIRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%. ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.15%.

(NASDAQ:ARCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.15%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.85. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.85. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares were up 4.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.52.

(NASDAQ:EXTR) shares were up 4.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.52. New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) shares were up 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.10.

(NYSE:NFH) shares were up 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.10. ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares were up 14.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.46.

(NASDAQ:XONE) shares were up 14.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.46. Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.94%.

(NYSE:OXM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.94%. Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:MORF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.93%. FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.59 for a change of up 1.6%.

(NYSE:FINV) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.59 for a change of up 1.6%. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were up 10.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.11.

(NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were up 10.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.11. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares were down 1.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.04 for a change of down 1.32%.

(NYSE:AXL) shares were down 1.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.04 for a change of down 1.32%. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit a yearly high of $55.00. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit a yearly high of $55.00. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session. Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares were up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.29 for a change of up 2.34%.

(NASDAQ:TVTY) shares were up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.29 for a change of up 2.34%. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.58 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:ICHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.58 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MDXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares were up 8.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.77.

(NYSE:HEXO) shares were up 8.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.77. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.59%.

(NASDAQ:MWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.59%. MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares broke to $67.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.35%.

(NASDAQ:MGPI) shares broke to $67.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.35%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit $15.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit $15.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 0.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.53 for a change of up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 0.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.53 for a change of up 0.65%. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares hit a yearly high of $25.83. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:HQH) shares hit a yearly high of $25.83. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares broke to $22.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.32%.

(NYSE:TGH) shares broke to $22.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.32%. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares set a new yearly high of $13.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BPFH) shares set a new yearly high of $13.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.84. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.84. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.90. Shares traded down 5.5%.

(NASDAQ:CAMT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.90. Shares traded down 5.5%. Standex International (NYSE:SXI) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.15%.

(NYSE:SXI) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.15%. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $25.94 this morning. The stock was up 4.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $25.94 this morning. The stock was up 4.59% on the session. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:EOS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session. Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.19. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

(NYSE:TPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.19. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.15. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.15. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares hit a yearly high of $43.35. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) shares hit a yearly high of $43.35. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session. Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:RDUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.18%. QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.50.

(NASDAQ:QADB) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.50. Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.34. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GILT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.34. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session. CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.

(NASDAQ:PRTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%. Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.35 on Tuesday, moving up 2.87%.

(NYSE:ENVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.35 on Tuesday, moving up 2.87%. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.99 with a daily change of up 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:AVID) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.99 with a daily change of up 1.6%. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SGH) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE:AIO) shares were up 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.91.

(NYSE:AIO) shares were up 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.91. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares were up 31.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.97.

(NASDAQ:OGI) shares were up 31.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.97. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares broke to $11.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.68%.

(NYSE:WOW) shares broke to $11.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.68%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.72%.

(NASDAQ:GLDD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.72%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

(NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.34. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NYSE:AOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.34. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.47 on Tuesday, moving up 1.07%.

(NASDAQ:HMST) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.47 on Tuesday, moving up 1.07%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.6%.

(NYSE:VMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.6%. Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.41. Shares traded up 11.93%.

(NYSE:NLS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.41. Shares traded up 11.93%. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.68. The stock traded up 9.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:COLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.68. The stock traded up 9.49% on the session. Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.27 with a daily change of up 2.07%.

(NASDAQ:ANDE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.27 with a daily change of up 2.07%. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 2.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.48 for a change of up 2.28%.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 2.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.48 for a change of up 2.28%. A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $11.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.65%.

(NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $11.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.65%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were up 3.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.29.

(NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were up 3.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.29. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares set a new yearly high of $35.70 this morning. The stock was up 24.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TMDX) shares set a new yearly high of $35.70 this morning. The stock was up 24.92% on the session. Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares hit $18.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.47%.

(NASDAQ:MGIC) shares hit $18.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.47%. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares were up 2.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.99.

(NYSE:TDF) shares were up 2.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.99. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares broke to $6.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:AMRX) shares broke to $6.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.76. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CRMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.76. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session. Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares broke to $13.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.55%.

(NASDAQ:MERC) shares broke to $13.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.55%. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.34 for a change of up 0.63%.

(NYSE:CUBI) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.34 for a change of up 0.63%. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares hit $23.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.82%.

(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares hit $23.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.82%. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.28. The stock was up 5.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.28. The stock was up 5.94% for the day. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.75. The stock was up 16.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PERI) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.75. The stock was up 16.35% for the day. TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TRXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 10.74% for the day.

(AMEX:TRXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 10.74% for the day. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:ANGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.0%. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.36. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NYSE:CII) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.36. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares set a new yearly high of $20.44 this morning. The stock was up 5.4% on the session.

(NYSE:CPE) shares set a new yearly high of $20.44 this morning. The stock was up 5.4% on the session. US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.00. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:USLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.00. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.60. Shares traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE:WIW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.60. Shares traded up 0.64%. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.96 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:GDYN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.96 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.01. The stock was up 5.85% for the day.

(NYSE:ECOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.01. The stock was up 5.85% for the day. Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) shares hit a yearly high of $45.38. The stock traded up 5.44% on the session.

(NYSE:CLW) shares hit a yearly high of $45.38. The stock traded up 5.44% on the session. Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:CASA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.14%.

(NASDAQ:TXMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.14%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE:VKQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.42%.

(AMEX:UUUU) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.42%. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.59 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.9%.

(NASDAQ:KOPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.59 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.9%. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares were up 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.26.

(NYSE:DFIN) shares were up 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.26. MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.35%.

(NASDAQ:MGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.35%. Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.09 on Tuesday, moving down 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:BPYU) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.09 on Tuesday, moving down 0.22%. Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares broke to $9.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.72%.

(NYSE:PZN) shares broke to $9.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.72%. Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.18. The stock was up 15.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EQOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.18. The stock was up 15.11% for the day. National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.

(NYSE:NPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.64 with a daily change of up 0.78%.

(NYSE:ASPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.64 with a daily change of up 0.78%. Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.14. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

(NYSE:IQI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.14. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares set a new yearly high of $11.50 this morning. The stock was up 10.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRSX) shares set a new yearly high of $11.50 this morning. The stock was up 10.12% on the session. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.95 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:MX) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.95 for a change of 0.0% (flat). FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.35 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.

(NYSE:FF) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.35 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.95% for the day. Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%.

(NYSE:GCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.81 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.4%.

(NYSE:BIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.81 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.4%. Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.08%.

(NASDAQ:FTHM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.08%. Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares were up 3.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.63 for a change of up 3.45%.

(NASDAQ:HWKN) shares were up 3.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.63 for a change of up 3.45%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new yearly high of $66.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new yearly high of $66.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares were down 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.90.

(NASDAQ:WLDN) shares were down 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.90. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares hit $50.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%.

(NASDAQ:SRDX) shares hit $50.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%. Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.95 with a daily change of up 9.87%.

(AMEX:DNN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.95 with a daily change of up 9.87%. Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.01 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CVLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.01 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.39% for the day. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.

(NYSE:MUC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%. InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) shares broke to $21.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.83%.

(NYSE:IPV) shares broke to $21.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.83%. Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.40 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KE) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.40 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.71 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

(NYSE:AVK) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.71 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.39.

(NASDAQ:SSTI) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.39. KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 115.37%.

(NASDAQ:KALV) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 115.37%. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.65. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VIOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.65. The stock was up 2.38% for the day. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares were up 14.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.19.

(NASDAQ:VYNE) shares were up 14.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.19. Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE:JIH) shares were up 1.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88.

(NYSE:JIH) shares were up 1.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88. INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares set a new yearly high of $19.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INAQ) shares set a new yearly high of $19.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session. Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.75. The stock was up 6.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.75. The stock was up 6.31% for the day. Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

(NYSE:MUI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.41.

(NYSE:IMPX) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.41. VirnetX Hldg (NYSE:VHC) shares were up 8.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.11.

(NYSE:VHC) shares were up 8.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.11. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.94.

(NYSE:DFP) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.94. Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) shares set a new yearly high of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:RYAM) shares set a new yearly high of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session. Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares hit a yearly high of $29.10. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IIIN) shares hit a yearly high of $29.10. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.65. Shares traded up 7.78%.

(NASDAQ:ALLT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.65. Shares traded up 7.78%. GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.27. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

(NYSE:GBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.27. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares hit a yearly high of $31.91. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CUTR) shares hit a yearly high of $31.91. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares hit $6.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.

(NASDAQ:ARAY) shares hit $6.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.96 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.96 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares hit a yearly high of $4.26. The stock traded down 5.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OTLK) shares hit a yearly high of $4.26. The stock traded down 5.44% on the session. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.14 on Tuesday, moving up 1.59%.

(NYSE:RMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.14 on Tuesday, moving up 1.59%. CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares hit a yearly high of $36.20. The stock traded up 4.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CPSI) shares hit a yearly high of $36.20. The stock traded up 4.38% on the session. Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares were up 0.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89 for a change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:HQL) shares were up 0.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89 for a change of up 0.21%. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (DE) (AMEX:VKI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.74. Shares traded up 0.21%.

(AMEX:VKI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.74. Shares traded up 0.21%. Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.53 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.66%.

(NASDAQ:FREE) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.53 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.66%. Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.64% for the day.

(NYSE:TWI) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.64% for the day. Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.10. Shares traded up 3.69%.

(NASDAQ:QMCO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.10. Shares traded up 3.69%. Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSTE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.97. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

(NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.97. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.

(NASDAQ:NBEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%. Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.88% for the day.

(AMEX:KLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.88% for the day. Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.08 on Tuesday, moving up 2.65%.

(NYSE:UFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.08 on Tuesday, moving up 2.65%. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares hit $31.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:HEAR) shares hit $31.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%. Intelligent Systems Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INS) shares set a new yearly high of $54.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

(AMEX:INS) shares set a new yearly high of $54.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session. Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.90 with a daily change of down 0.06%.

(NYSE:TRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.90 with a daily change of down 0.06%. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.80 on Tuesday, moving up 4.84%.

(NASDAQ:CLPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.80 on Tuesday, moving up 4.84%. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares broke to $39.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.45%.

(NYSE:OPY) shares broke to $39.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.45%. SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares were up 11.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.98.

(NASDAQ:SCPL) shares were up 11.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.49%.

(NYSE:MUJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.49%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AEF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.85. Shares traded up 0.56%.

(AMEX:AEF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.85. Shares traded up 0.56%. Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.67%.

(NASDAQ:CLXT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.67%. Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.25. Shares traded up 12.5%.

(AMEX:UEC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.25. Shares traded up 12.5%. Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares hit a yearly high of $7.44. The stock traded down 1.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:XNET) shares hit a yearly high of $7.44. The stock traded down 1.92% on the session. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SENEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.64% for the day. 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.75% for the day.

(AMEX:XXII) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.75% for the day. LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares hit $4.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.4%.

(NYSE:LITB) shares hit $4.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.4%. Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares were up 1.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.26 for a change of up 1.33%.

(NASDAQ:SPKE) shares were up 1.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.26 for a change of up 1.33%. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.50 with a daily change of up 9.96%.

(NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.50 with a daily change of up 9.96%. Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.67%.

(NASDAQ:RESN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.67%. Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:IMMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to $17.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to $17.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.8%. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.02 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.17%.

(NASDAQ:BWB) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.02 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.17%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares broke to $14.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:AFB) shares broke to $14.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%. Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) shares were up 3.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.50.

(AMEX:TGB) shares were up 3.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.50. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $18.25. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $18.25. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session. Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.69.

(AMEX:GLO) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.69. Star Group (NYSE:SGU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.

(NYSE:SGU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.61. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VRCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.61. The stock was up 3.1% for the day. Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares set a new yearly high of $31.47 this morning. The stock was up 9.7% on the session.

(NYSE:IPI) shares set a new yearly high of $31.47 this morning. The stock was up 9.7% on the session. 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares hit a yearly high of $1.99. The stock traded up 13.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NMTR) shares hit a yearly high of $1.99. The stock traded up 13.47% on the session. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.25. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.

(NYSE:LPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.25. The stock was up 2.0% for the day. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.83. The stock traded up 33.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MOGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.83. The stock traded up 33.52% on the session. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.45 with a daily change of up 9.57%.

(NASDAQ:CDXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.45 with a daily change of up 9.57%. Cellular Biomedicine Gr (NASDAQ:CBMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.73 with a daily change of up 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:CBMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.73 with a daily change of up 0.08%. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares broke to $47.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.15%.

(NASDAQ:LAKE) shares broke to $47.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.15%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.

(NASDAQ:PRTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares hit a yearly high of $7.94. The stock traded up 5.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACTG) shares hit a yearly high of $7.94. The stock traded up 5.15% on the session. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:LUNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%. Blackrock Muni Enhanced (NYSE:MEN) shares hit $12.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.

(NYSE:MEN) shares hit $12.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%. AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE:ACV) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.51.

(NYSE:ACV) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.51. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares broke to $17.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.

(NYSE:FFA) shares broke to $17.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%. CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.60 for a change of up 0.86%.

(NYSE:CHN) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.60 for a change of up 0.86%. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.88 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SESN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.88 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:WILC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%. Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RLGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.69 on Tuesday, moving up 0.76%.

(AMEX:RLGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.69 on Tuesday, moving up 0.76%. CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares broke to $10.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.0%.

(NYSE:CEIX) shares broke to $10.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.0%. Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares broke to $9.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.

(NASDAQ:EVGN) shares broke to $9.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%. Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.65. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session.

(NYSE:TTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.65. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares hit $15.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.

(NYSE:MYC) shares hit $15.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%. Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares were up 6.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.90 for a change of up 6.16%.

(NYSE:ATTO) shares were up 6.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.90 for a change of up 6.16%. Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.39 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NYSE:IIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.39 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) shares set a new yearly high of $6.10 this morning. The stock was up 7.16% on the session.

(AMEX:YCBD) shares set a new yearly high of $6.10 this morning. The stock was up 7.16% on the session. VolitionRX Limited Common Stock (AMEX:VNRX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.

(AMEX:VNRX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.56. The stock traded up 5.97% on the session.

(NYSE:EVC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.56. The stock traded up 5.97% on the session. Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.04.

(NYSE:NUO) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.04. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.22%.

(NASDAQ:GNLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.22%. Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.24. The stock traded up 13.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.24. The stock traded up 13.19% on the session. ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.43. The stock traded up 4.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:COMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.43. The stock traded up 4.62% on the session. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.73. The stock was up 5.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NBSE) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.73. The stock was up 5.66% for the day. Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares were up 5.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.53 for a change of up 5.39%.

(NASDAQ:EDAP) shares were up 5.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.53 for a change of up 5.39%. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares were up 23.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50.

(NASDAQ:NCTY) shares were up 23.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50. American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.01. Shares traded up 5.73%.

(NASDAQ:AREC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.01. Shares traded up 5.73%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares set a new yearly high of $14.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares set a new yearly high of $14.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.59. Shares traded up 12.02%.

(NASDAQ:SIC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.59. Shares traded up 12.02%. Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares were up 13.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.04 for a change of up 13.46%.

(NYSE:DSX) shares were up 13.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.04 for a change of up 13.46%. Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ETON) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares were up 7.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.48 for a change of up 7.82%.

(NASDAQ:DRIO) shares were up 7.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.48 for a change of up 7.82%. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXR) shares were up 2.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.25.

(NYSE:NXR) shares were up 2.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.25. Milestone Scientific, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MLSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.67. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

(AMEX:MLSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.67. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.57. The stock traded up 15.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.57. The stock traded up 15.07% on the session. eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) shares broke to $3.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.64%.

(AMEX:EMAN) shares broke to $3.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.64%. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.02.

(NYSE:GGT) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.02. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.02 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FRBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.02 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day. RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.

(NASDAQ:RNET) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%. Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares hit $3.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.3%.

(NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares hit $3.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.3%. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.71. The stock was up 23.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GMBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.71. The stock was up 23.79% for the day. Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.01 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NMCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.01 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day. Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.77.

(AMEX:GLQ) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.77. Fury Gold Mines Limited Common Shares (AMEX:FURY) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.

(AMEX:FURY) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.53 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.45%.

(NYSE:NMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.53 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.45%. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares were up 4.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.58.

(NYSE:SD) shares were up 4.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.58. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock (AMEX:PLX) shares were up 2.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.62 for a change of up 2.25%.

(AMEX:PLX) shares were up 2.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.62 for a change of up 2.25%. Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) shares were up 3.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40.

(AMEX:REI) shares were up 3.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40. Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.

(NYSE:GGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%. IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) shares broke to $21.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:IIN) shares broke to $21.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.60 with a daily change of up 5.38%.

(NASDAQ:INVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.60 with a daily change of up 5.38%. Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares hit $29.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 369.09%.

(NASDAQ:AUVI) shares hit $29.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 369.09%. Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares broke to $6.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.23%.

(NYSE:ORN) shares broke to $6.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.23%. Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.39. The stock traded up 11.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EYEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.39. The stock traded up 11.53% on the session. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.50 with a daily change of down 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:QUMU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.50 with a daily change of down 0.1%. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares hit a yearly high of $7.31. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:INOD) shares hit a yearly high of $7.31. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.61 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.76%.

(AMEX:ZDGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.61 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.76%. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 5.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.64 for a change of up 5.34%.

(NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 5.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.64 for a change of up 5.34%. voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VJET) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session. Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

(NYSE:RIV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.98. Shares traded down 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:FNCB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.98. Shares traded down 0.38%. Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.97. The stock traded up 9.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:APEN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.97. The stock traded up 9.54% on the session. Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.53 for a change of up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:PCYG) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.53 for a change of up 0.94%. Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares were down 4.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.77.

(NASDAQ:MRKR) shares were down 4.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.77. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.99. The stock was up 11.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DCTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.99. The stock was up 11.2% for the day. RMR Mortgage (NASDAQ:RMRM) shares hit a yearly high of $13.29. The stock traded up 6.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RMRM) shares hit a yearly high of $13.29. The stock traded up 6.21% on the session. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares hit $6.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.97%.

(NASDAQ:AWRE) shares hit $6.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.97%. RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares broke to $3.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.63%.

(NASDAQ:RNWK) shares broke to $3.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.63%. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares hit a yearly high of $8.57. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ASYS) shares hit a yearly high of $8.57. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session. U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 43.36%.

(NASDAQ:USWS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 43.36%. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.81 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ATNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.81 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.41% for the day. Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.18%.

(NASDAQ:RGLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.18%. Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.75. Shares traded up 15.38%.

(NASDAQ:SND) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.75. Shares traded up 15.38%. Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.81. The stock was up 4.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CCNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.81. The stock was up 4.16% for the day. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.49. Shares traded down 4.38%.

(NASDAQ:RMBL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.49. Shares traded down 4.38%. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares hit a yearly high of $1.13. The stock traded up 3.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GHSI) shares hit a yearly high of $1.13. The stock traded up 3.27% on the session. BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.45. The stock was up 43.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BSQR) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.45. The stock was up 43.94% for the day. One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.

(NASDAQ:OSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%. Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.65. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.

(AMEX:SACH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.65. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 10.66%.

(NASDAQ:TBLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 10.66%. ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.

(NYSE:ARC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%. TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) shares were up 3.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.38.

(NASDAQ:TGA) shares were up 3.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.38. Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares broke to $2.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 26.35%.

(NASDAQ:NXTD) shares broke to $2.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 26.35%. Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares hit a yearly high of $6.42. The stock traded up 15.16% on the session.

(NYSE:NM) shares hit a yearly high of $6.42. The stock traded up 15.16% on the session. Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.39. The stock was up 10.84% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.39. The stock was up 10.84% for the day. Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:CODA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.94%. Yunhong Intl (NASDAQ:ZGYH) shares broke to $10.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:ZGYH) shares broke to $10.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.53. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:YTEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.53. The stock was up 1.91% for the day. inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.

(AMEX:INTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%. GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) shares broke to $11.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.06%.

(NASDAQ:GRNV) shares broke to $11.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.06%. ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.80 on Tuesday, moving up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.80 on Tuesday, moving up 1.38%. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.64 with a daily change of up 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:CTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.64 with a daily change of up 1.6%. The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.68 with a daily change of up 9.66%.

(NASDAQ:DXYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.68 with a daily change of up 9.66%. Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.72 this morning. The stock was up 113.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHCI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.72 this morning. The stock was up 113.27% on the session. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock (AMEX:SNMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 16.51% for the day.

(AMEX:SNMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 16.51% for the day. Blackrock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MZA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:MZA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RAIL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session. ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares were up 2.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.68 for a change of up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ:CLRO) shares were up 2.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.68 for a change of up 2.84%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.87 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.66%.

(NASDAQ:SLRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.87 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.66%. Air Industries Group Common Stock (AMEX:AIRI) shares broke to $1.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.94%.

(AMEX:AIRI) shares broke to $1.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.94%. Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares were up 19.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.74.

(NASDAQ:CYTH) shares were up 19.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.74. Kelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (AMEX:KIQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.47. The stock traded up 6.61% on the session.

(AMEX:KIQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.47. The stock traded up 6.61% on the session. Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares were up 15.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.80.

(NASDAQ:KTRA) shares were up 15.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.80. Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.71 this morning. The stock was up 4.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OPNT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.71 this morning. The stock was up 4.19% on the session. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares set a new yearly high of $1.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSCW) shares set a new yearly high of $1.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session. Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:XPL) shares were up 17.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.99.

(AMEX:XPL) shares were up 17.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.99. Flexible Solutions International Inc. Common Stock (CDA) (AMEX:FSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.6% for the day.

(AMEX:FSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.6% for the day. BK Technologies Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:BKTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.05. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(AMEX:BKTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.05. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares were up 5.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.16.

(NASDAQ:SVVC) shares were up 5.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.16. Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.57. Shares traded down 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:SPRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.57. Shares traded down 0.8%. OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Tuesday, moving up 10.0%.

(NASDAQ:OLB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Tuesday, moving up 10.0%. Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BDL) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.02.

(AMEX:BDL) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.02. Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares hit a yearly high of $4.50. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FORD) shares hit a yearly high of $4.50. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.9%.

(NASDAQ:HSON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.9%. BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.80 with a daily change of up 4.88%.

(NASDAQ:BKYI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.80 with a daily change of up 4.88%. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares hit $3.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.21%.

(NASDAQ:EVOL) shares hit $3.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.21%. VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares broke to $5.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.72%.

(NASDAQ:VRME) shares broke to $5.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.72%. Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.91 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.6%.

(NASDAQ:SGMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.91 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.6%. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 47.36%.

(NASDAQ:LEDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 47.36%. Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.09%.

(NASDAQ:MYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.09%. MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares hit $5.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 27.78%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.