Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
On Tuesday, 596 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 369.09% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares hit a yearly high of $285.13. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,450.00 on Tuesday, moving up 6.91%.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $278.00 with a daily change of up 5.19%.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.30. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $304.22. The stock was up 6.7% for the day.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.22. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $166.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a yearly high of $65.32. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $453.74 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $411.05 with a daily change of up 2.16%.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares hit $17.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $475.00. The stock traded up 8.67% on the session.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.73 with a daily change of up 3.78%.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 3.59% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,559.50 for a change of up 3.59%.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares set a new yearly high of $299.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.00 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $167.50 with a daily change of up 1.42%.
  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares were up 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $427.91 for a change of up 3.87%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares broke to $42.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $287.95. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $119.43.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.55. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares hit a yearly high of $387.81. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $190.90 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
  • Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1.61%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.45. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares broke to $83.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.28%.
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares broke to $95.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.99%.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares set a new 52-week high of $229.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.87%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.82. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares set a new yearly high of $89.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.32. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $509.70.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $62.38. Shares traded up 4.44%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.23 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares were up 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $214.80 for a change of up 0.45%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.22.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $425.37 for a change of up 0.88%.
  • Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $355.58 with a daily change of up 2.04%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $391.44. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $331.54. Shares traded down 1.23%.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares set a new yearly high of $160.80 this morning. The stock was up 19.77% on the session.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares hit $276.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.86 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
  • argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $377.34 on Tuesday, moving up 2.7%.
  • Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares broke to $6.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares were up 11.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.23.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $319.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 1.47%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares hit $36.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
  • PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $144.84 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.43. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares were up 9.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.66 for a change of up 9.46%.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.77 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.56 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.26.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.24. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.00. Shares traded up 2.52%.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) shares hit $56.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.67%.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares set a new yearly high of $11.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.58% on the session.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) shares set a new yearly high of $72.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.27. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares were up 8.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.31.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares were up 14.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,235.97 for a change of up 14.42%.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.89. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $156.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock set a new 52-week high of $160.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $209.54 for a change of up 3.72%.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares broke to $35.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.87. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.
  • Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $388.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $289.59. Shares traded up 2.8%.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.82 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.66 on Tuesday, moving up 6.04%.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares were up 3.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $172.62 for a change of up 3.19%.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit $66.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.24. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $142.89 on Tuesday, moving up 0.49%.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.89. The stock traded up 6.9% on the session.
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $73.50. Shares traded up 1.06%.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit $43.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.41. Shares traded up 1.65%.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $137.82 with a daily change of up 2.26%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares were up 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.95 for a change of up 1.51%.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,020.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.79%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.33 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.83 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
  • R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.28. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.
  • 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.77. The stock traded down 1.66% on the session.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares hit a yearly high of $108.17. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.
  • TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $224.04. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares were up 8.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.30.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 19.97%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.
  • Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) shares hit $141.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.26%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $79.63. Shares traded down 0.43%.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares were up 24.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 24.83%.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $701.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.53%.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $167.38. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares set a new yearly high of $170.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.24 on Tuesday, moving down 1.07%.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares hit a yearly high of $83.52. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares were up 3.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.89.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.47. The stock was up 36.92% for the day.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $203.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.02%.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.63.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $140.88. The stock traded up 5.57% on the session.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares were down 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.34 for a change of down 1.17%.
  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.56 on Tuesday, moving up 18.86%.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.96 on Tuesday, moving up 0.68%.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.50. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.49 with a daily change of up 3.42%.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.44. Shares traded up 1.44%.
  • Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $150.06. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.74. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $156.88. Shares traded up 4.04%.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares broke to $83.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.75. The stock was up 4.01% for the day.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $74.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares broke to $156.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.
  • Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares set a new yearly high of $116.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.53. The stock traded up 5.6% on the session.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 1.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.37 for a change of up 1.28%.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.45. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares set a new yearly high of $79.97 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a yearly high of $42.56. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
  • Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.45. The stock traded up 5.53% on the session.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.37. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) shares were up 1.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.99.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%.
  • Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $290.89. Shares traded up 0.17%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares hit $119.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
  • Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares set a new yearly high of $141.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares set a new yearly high of $51.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.08 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.83% for the day.
  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares were down 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.01.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were up 2.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.61 for a change of up 2.61%.
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.98.
  • Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $220.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit $11.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.53.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.22. Shares traded down 1.53%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares hit a yearly high of $57.56. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) shares were up 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.41.
  • Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares broke to $83.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.41%.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit $185.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.4%.
  • Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.43. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
  • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.45 for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.95% for the day.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares broke to $80.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares set a new yearly high of $154.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) shares broke to $80.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $119.65. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.98 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.81. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were up 4.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.12.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.84 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.44%.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.63. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.16. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit $30.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.23%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit $75.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.71% for the day.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.71.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.63. The stock traded down 1.3% on the session.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares broke to $77.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $146.97. The stock traded up 9.7% on the session.
  • Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares were up 3.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.20.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares were up 7.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62 for a change of up 7.72%.
  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $31.18. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.0%.
  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.43. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 17.34%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.49%.
  • Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares were up 0.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.47.
  • GATX (NYSE:GATX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $99.17. Shares traded up 1.23%.
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.48. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.40 with a daily change of up 10.26%.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.72 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.72 on Tuesday, moving up 2.13%.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit $150.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) shares were up 4.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 for a change of up 4.21%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were down 0.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.24.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.52 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 6.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.48 for a change of up 6.57%.
  • St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) shares were down 0.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.40.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares were down 2.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.89.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.09 on Tuesday, moving up 3.71%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares broke to $13.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.86%.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.72.
  • Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares set a new yearly high of $12.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $62.18 with a daily change of down 0.88%.
  • NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.63. The stock was up 6.68% for the day.
  • Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.40 on Tuesday, moving down 0.46%.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares hit $4.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.17%.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares broke to $67.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.77 with a daily change of down 0.04%.
  • Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares were down 1.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.25 for a change of down 1.34%.
  • Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares hit a yearly high of $259.44. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.69 with a daily change of up 0.91%.
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares hit a yearly high of $58.95. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.41 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares broke to $39.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.93%.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.74 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit $17.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.17%.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares broke to $17.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.17%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.73%.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares were up 1.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.57.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $27.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.
  • Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.52 for a change of up 1.14%.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.20. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares set a new yearly high of $96.91 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a yearly high of $5.64. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
  • Globalstar, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GSAT) shares broke to $1.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 30.51%.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares were up 1.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.17.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.55. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares were up 18.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.85 for a change of up 18.79%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.74.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.21 with a daily change of up 1.21%.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.97.
  • Belden (NYSE:BDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.80. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.78%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $66.22. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.11 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
  • NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares hit $31.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.87%.
  • First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.05. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.58 on Tuesday, moving up 3.91%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.36%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares were down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.93.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares broke to $14.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.55%.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.24%.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.19. Shares traded down 2.34%.
  • Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.65. Shares traded up 34.08%.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares were down 81.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.01 for a change of down 81.47%.
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.11. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.86. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) shares set a new yearly high of $118.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.90.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.44. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares hit a yearly high of $17.37. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.11. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a yearly high of $34.49. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session.
  • Star Peak Energy (NYSE:STPK) shares hit $42.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.73%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.53 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $249.56. Shares traded up 1.36%.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $29.54 with a daily change of up 1.35%.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares hit $56.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.28%.
  • FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.24. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares set a new yearly high of $78.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 3.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62 for a change of up 3.74%.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.09. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares broke to $59.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.3%.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.48 on Tuesday, moving up 1.04%.
  • Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares set a new yearly high of $158.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares set a new yearly high of $67.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.98% on the session.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares broke to $18.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.34%.
  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares were up 65.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.57 for a change of up 65.66%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.42.
  • Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares set a new yearly high of $52.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares set a new yearly high of $46.21 this morning. The stock was up 3.42% on the session.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.92%.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a yearly high of $74.95. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) shares were down 1.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.27 for a change of down 1.26%.
  • Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares set a new yearly high of $4.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.31. Shares traded down 0.24%.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new yearly high of $47.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.08. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.11. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.67 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
  • ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares set a new yearly high of $42.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
  • TPG Pace Beneficial (NYSE:TPGY) shares hit $34.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.38. The stock traded up 3.23% on the session.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.02% for the day.
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.65% for the day.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.76. The stock was up 4.06% for the day.
  • 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.50. The stock traded up 20.82% on the session.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) shares hit $4.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.3%.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.15%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.85. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares were up 4.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.52.
  • New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) shares were up 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.10.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares were up 14.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.46.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.94%.
  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.59 for a change of up 1.6%.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were up 10.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.11.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares were down 1.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.04 for a change of down 1.32%.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit a yearly high of $55.00. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session.
  • Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares were up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.29 for a change of up 2.34%.
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.58 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares were up 8.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.77.
  • Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.59%.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares broke to $67.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.35%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares hit $15.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 0.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.53 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares hit a yearly high of $25.83. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares broke to $22.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.32%.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares set a new yearly high of $13.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.84. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.90. Shares traded down 5.5%.
  • Standex International (NYSE:SXI) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.15%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $25.94 this morning. The stock was up 4.59% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.19. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.15. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares hit a yearly high of $43.35. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.18%.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.50.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.34. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.25%.
  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.35 on Tuesday, moving up 2.87%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.99 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
  • AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE:AIO) shares were up 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.91.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares were up 31.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.97.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares broke to $11.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.68%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.72%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.34. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.47 on Tuesday, moving up 1.07%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.6%.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.41. Shares traded up 11.93%.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.68. The stock traded up 9.49% on the session.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.27 with a daily change of up 2.07%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 2.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.48 for a change of up 2.28%.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $11.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.65%.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were up 3.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.29.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares set a new yearly high of $35.70 this morning. The stock was up 24.92% on the session.
  • Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares hit $18.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.47%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares were up 2.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.99.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares broke to $6.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.76. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares broke to $13.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.55%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.34 for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares hit $23.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.82%.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.28. The stock was up 5.94% for the day.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.75. The stock was up 16.35% for the day.
  • TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TRXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 10.74% for the day.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.0%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.36. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares set a new yearly high of $20.44 this morning. The stock was up 5.4% on the session.
  • US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.00. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.60. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.96 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.01. The stock was up 5.85% for the day.
  • Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) shares hit a yearly high of $45.38. The stock traded up 5.44% on the session.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.14%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.42%.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.59 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.9%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares were up 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.26.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.35%.
  • Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.09 on Tuesday, moving down 0.22%.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares broke to $9.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.72%.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.18. The stock was up 15.11% for the day.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.64 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.14. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares set a new yearly high of $11.50 this morning. The stock was up 10.12% on the session.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.95 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.35 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.81 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.4%.
  • Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.08%.
  • Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares were up 3.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.63 for a change of up 3.45%.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new yearly high of $66.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares were down 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.90.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares hit $50.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%.
  • Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.95 with a daily change of up 9.87%.
  • Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.01 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.39% for the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
  • InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) shares broke to $21.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.83%.
  • Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.40 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.71 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.39.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 115.37%.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.65. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares were up 14.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.19.
  • Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE:JIH) shares were up 1.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88.
  • INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares set a new yearly high of $19.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.
  • Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.75. The stock was up 6.31% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.41.
  • VirnetX Hldg (NYSE:VHC) shares were up 8.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.11.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.94.
  • Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) shares set a new yearly high of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares hit a yearly high of $29.10. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.65. Shares traded up 7.78%.
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.27. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares hit a yearly high of $31.91. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares hit $6.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.96 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares hit a yearly high of $4.26. The stock traded down 5.44% on the session.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.14 on Tuesday, moving up 1.59%.
  • CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares hit a yearly high of $36.20. The stock traded up 4.38% on the session.
  • Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares were up 0.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89 for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (DE) (AMEX:VKI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.74. Shares traded up 0.21%.
  • Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.53 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.66%.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.64% for the day.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.10. Shares traded up 3.69%.
  • Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.97. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.88% for the day.
  • Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.08 on Tuesday, moving up 2.65%.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares hit $31.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Intelligent Systems Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INS) shares set a new yearly high of $54.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.90 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.80 on Tuesday, moving up 4.84%.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares broke to $39.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.45%.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares were up 11.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.98.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AEF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.85. Shares traded up 0.56%.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.67%.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.25. Shares traded up 12.5%.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares hit a yearly high of $7.44. The stock traded down 1.92% on the session.
  • Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.64% for the day.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.75% for the day.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares hit $4.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.4%.
  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares were up 1.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.26 for a change of up 1.33%.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.50 with a daily change of up 9.96%.
  • Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.67%.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to $17.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.8%.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.02 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.17%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares broke to $14.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) shares were up 3.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.50.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $18.25. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.
  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.69.
  • Star Group (NYSE:SGU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.61. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares set a new yearly high of $31.47 this morning. The stock was up 9.7% on the session.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares hit a yearly high of $1.99. The stock traded up 13.47% on the session.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.25. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.83. The stock traded up 33.52% on the session.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.45 with a daily change of up 9.57%.
  • Cellular Biomedicine Gr (NASDAQ:CBMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.73 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares broke to $47.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.15%.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares hit a yearly high of $7.94. The stock traded up 5.15% on the session.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Blackrock Muni Enhanced (NYSE:MEN) shares hit $12.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
  • AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE:ACV) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.51.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares broke to $17.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.60 for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.88 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RLGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.69 on Tuesday, moving up 0.76%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares broke to $10.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.0%.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares broke to $9.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.65. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares hit $15.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares were up 6.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.90 for a change of up 6.16%.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.39 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) shares set a new yearly high of $6.10 this morning. The stock was up 7.16% on the session.
  • VolitionRX Limited Common Stock (AMEX:VNRX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.56. The stock traded up 5.97% on the session.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.04.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.22%.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.24. The stock traded up 13.19% on the session.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.43. The stock traded up 4.62% on the session.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.73. The stock was up 5.66% for the day.
  • Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares were up 5.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.53 for a change of up 5.39%.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares were up 23.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50.
  • American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.01. Shares traded up 5.73%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares set a new yearly high of $14.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.59. Shares traded up 12.02%.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares were up 13.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.04 for a change of up 13.46%.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares were up 7.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.48 for a change of up 7.82%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXR) shares were up 2.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.25.
  • Milestone Scientific, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MLSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.67. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.57. The stock traded up 15.07% on the session.
  • eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) shares broke to $3.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.64%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.02.
  • First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.02 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares hit $3.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.3%.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.71. The stock was up 23.79% for the day.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.01 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.77.
  • Fury Gold Mines Limited Common Shares (AMEX:FURY) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.53 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.45%.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares were up 4.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.58.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock (AMEX:PLX) shares were up 2.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.62 for a change of up 2.25%.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) shares were up 3.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.
  • IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) shares broke to $21.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.60 with a daily change of up 5.38%.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares hit $29.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 369.09%.
  • Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares broke to $6.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.23%.
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.39. The stock traded up 11.53% on the session.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.50 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
  • Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares hit a yearly high of $7.31. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.61 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.76%.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares were up 5.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.64 for a change of up 5.34%.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
  • FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.98. Shares traded down 0.38%.
  • Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.97. The stock traded up 9.54% on the session.
  • Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.53 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares were down 4.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.77.
  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.99. The stock was up 11.2% for the day.
  • RMR Mortgage (NASDAQ:RMRM) shares hit a yearly high of $13.29. The stock traded up 6.21% on the session.
  • Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares hit $6.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.97%.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares broke to $3.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.63%.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares hit a yearly high of $8.57. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.79 on Tuesday morning, moving up 43.36%.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.81 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.41% for the day.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.18%.
  • Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.75. Shares traded up 15.38%.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.81. The stock was up 4.16% for the day.
  • RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.49. Shares traded down 4.38%.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares hit a yearly high of $1.13. The stock traded up 3.27% on the session.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.45. The stock was up 43.94% for the day.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.
  • Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.65. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 10.66%.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
  • TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) shares were up 3.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.38.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares broke to $2.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 26.35%.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares hit a yearly high of $6.42. The stock traded up 15.16% on the session.
  • Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.39. The stock was up 10.84% for the day.
  • Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.94%.
  • Yunhong Intl (NASDAQ:ZGYH) shares broke to $10.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.53. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
  • GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) shares broke to $11.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.06%.
  • ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.80 on Tuesday, moving up 1.38%.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.64 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.68 with a daily change of up 9.66%.
  • Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.72 this morning. The stock was up 113.27% on the session.
  • Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock (AMEX:SNMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 16.51% for the day.
  • Blackrock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MZA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares were up 2.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.68 for a change of up 2.84%.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.87 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.66%.
  • Air Industries Group Common Stock (AMEX:AIRI) shares broke to $1.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.94%.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares were up 19.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.74.
  • Kelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (AMEX:KIQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.47. The stock traded up 6.61% on the session.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares were up 15.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.80.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.71 this morning. The stock was up 4.19% on the session.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares set a new yearly high of $1.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
  • Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:XPL) shares were up 17.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.99.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. Common Stock (CDA) (AMEX:FSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.6% for the day.
  • BK Technologies Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:BKTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.05. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares were up 5.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.16.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.57. Shares traded down 0.8%.
  • OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Tuesday, moving up 10.0%.
  • Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BDL) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.02.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares hit a yearly high of $4.50. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.9%.
  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.80 with a daily change of up 4.88%.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares hit $3.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.21%.
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares broke to $5.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.72%.
  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.91 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.6%.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 47.36%.
  • Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.09%.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares hit $5.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 27.78%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

