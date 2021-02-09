70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares jumped 325.7% to $22.05. The company earlier announced closing on acquisition of Akida Holdings for 1.375 million shares and $901,274.96 in cash.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) gained 182.2% to $11.91 after climbing over 18% on Monday.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) shares climbed 168.4% to $41.89 as the company announced positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating statistically and clinically significant efficacy of KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema attacks.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) gained 68.4% to $9.58 after gaining over 78% on Monday.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) jumped 68% to $14.06 on the heels of encouraging interim data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating HS-110, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares surged 49.1% to $2.2950 after surging more than 15% on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics, last week, agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,695,653 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.15 per share.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) gained 46.4% to $4.83. Ocugen shares jumped over 201% on Monday after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) climbed 33.7% to $12.55 after Electronic Arts announced plans to buy the company in a $2.4 billion deal.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) gained 31% to $2.75.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) rose 30.4% to $14.50. Landos Biopharma, last week, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 28.6% to $1.3250 after jumping over 18% on Monday. Assertio Holdings, last week, entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 22.6 million common shares at $0.62 per share in a registered direct offering, for gross proceeds of $14 million.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) gained 28% to $33.29.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares rose 27.7% to $19.02. 500.com reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) rose 26.9% to $1.65 after gaining more than 23% on Monday.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 25.8% to $9.12 after jumping 28% on Monday.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 25.4% to $37.72 after the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Grow Pharma to import and distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products into the United Kingdom.
- Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) gained 25.3% to $5.64.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) surged 25.2% to $14.52. Zedge recently reported 141 million users in 2020.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) shares jumped 23.3% to $17.18. 111, last week, signed a strategic cooperation deal with Jilin Baiyi Doctor Group to create and deliver new models for internet medical services. No terms were disclosed.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) surged 23% to $3.94.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) jumped 22.6% to $1.25 after surging around 18% on Monday.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 22.5% to $17.05. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Veru with a Buy and raised the price target from $12to $17.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 22.4% to $30.34 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares jumped 22.2% to $2.0411 after jumping around 37% on Monday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) rose 21.5% to $2.0650. Baudax Bio priced its 11 million share offering at $1.60 per share.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 21.4% to $39.79 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin. Riot Blockchain’s shares also jumped more than 40% on Monday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 20.6% to $2.33 after jumping over 75% on Monday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 20.6% to $38.67 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin. The company’s stock also surged over 42% on Monday.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) gained 20.3% to $13.50. Cyclo Therapeutics highlighted presentation of data from clinical development program for its lead candidate, Trappsol Cyclo at WORLDSymposium.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) shares jumped 19.9% to $19.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 18.6% to $3.12. TYME, on Monday, reported closing of $100 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 18.1% to $4.69.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) surged 17.7% to $2.33. Alterity Therapeutics, last month, named Dr. David Stamler as CEO.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares rose 17% to $1,217.09 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin. The company’s stock surged over 29% on Monday.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) gained 16.9% to $2.7362.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) surged 14.5% to $19.41. Co-Diagnostics, last month, reported completion of FDA emergency use authorization submission for extraction-free saliva COVID-19 test.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 14.4% to $1.6590. Adamas Pharma shares climbed over 18% on Monday on volume as traders circulated US Patent & Trademark Office abstract for the company’s 'Emergency Devices.'
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 14.3% to $29.25 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin. Bit Digital’s stock also jumped over 46% on Monday.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) shares rose 14% to $30.35 after surging over 20% on Monday.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 12.7% to $3.34. ZW Data Action Technologies, on Monday, entered into strategic cooperation agreement with China Digital Culture for introduction of DeFi into Esports and game data operation.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 12.1% to $2.87 after jumping around 15% on Monday.
- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) rose 12% to $6.02 after jumping 14% on Monday.
- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) gained 11% to $25.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose 10.7% to $3.6688 after climbing around 52% on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics, last week, said it raised $35 million via equity to support ONS-5010 US application.
- SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) rose 10.7% to $26.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 9.7% to $1.70. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase 58.3 million shares at $1.20 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $70 million.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) rose 9.1% to $4.22 after surging 33% on Monday. Code Chain New Continent, last week, named David Feng as co-CEO and Dr. Jianing (George) Yu as COO.
- Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 8.3% to $198.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 7.5% to $3.97. Lion, last month, announced the acquisition of Lion FinTech Group.
Losers
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares dipped 30.2% to $41.34. NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Holdings reported preliminary results from the Phase 2b/3 trial of ZYESAMI™ in patients with respiratory failure due to Critical COVID-19. NeuroRx recently announced a plan to merge with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 26% to $2.47 after climbing over 200%on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris, last week, announced it entered into an exclusive option agreement to evaluate a preclinical potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at the Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 22.7% to $10.10 after the company increased the size of the previously announced public offering to 3.9 million common shares at $10.25 per share, raising around $40 million in gross proceeds from the previous offer of 975,610 shares for $10 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dipped 21.8% to $12.36 after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 20.7% to $7.07 after dropping around 9% on Monday.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 20% to $8.80. Sino-Global Shipping America shares surged 65% on Monday as the company reported pricing of around $13.6 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 18.3% to $49.05 as the stock continues to sell off following its recent retail-driven surge.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) dipped 18.1% to $9.16 after climbing 25% on Monday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) fell 16.4% to $4.48 after jumping 36% on Monday. JP Morgan, on Friday, upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 15.7% to $2.2750 after the company priced its 13.16 million share offering at $1.90 per share.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares tumbled 14.7% to $6.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) dropped 14.6% to $76.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: ARYA) fell 14% to $19.30. RYA Sciences Acquisition III jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced it would merge with Nautilus Biotechnology.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares fell 13.2% to $6.49 after the company reported pricing of $9.0 million bought deal offering.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.. (NYSE: AMC) fell 12.4% to $5.41. AMC Entertainment shares fell around 10% on Monday after Wanda America Entertainment, a major Chinese investor in the company, converted its Class B shares to Class A in order to permit sales of common stock.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares declined 9.5% to $8.85 after jumping over 40% on Monday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) fell 8.9% to $15.79 after the company priced its public offering of common shares, including 40,000,000 common shares by ArcelorMittal.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT) dropped 8.6% to $11.24 after the company reported an 8.7 million shares common stock offering.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares fell 8% to $11.43 after the company reported pricing of $14.7 million at-the-market registered direct offering at $10.79 per share.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 6.7% to $199.10. Take-Two reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. However, the company said it sees full-year revenue hitting $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion versus a street consensus of $3.3 billion. Full-year earnings per share are expected in a range of $4.08 to $4.18.
- DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) shares fell 5.2% to $5.83 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
