Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, which may not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of $0.16. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.66 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.61 billion.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares were trading up 5.03% at $13.37. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.89 and low of $4.09.