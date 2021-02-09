Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, which may not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of $0.16. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.66 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.61 billion.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares were trading up 5.03% at $13.37. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.89 and low of $4.09.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2021
Earnings Preview: Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb; All Eyes On Jobs Report
Cramer Weighs In On Salesforce, General Motors And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com