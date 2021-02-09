Marriott Picks Up 19 Resort Hotels From Sunwing Travel Group

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is absorbing 19 properties from Blue Diamond Resorts in the Caribbean and Latin America as part of an agreement with the hotelier's parent company, Toronto-based Sunwing Travel Group.

What Happened: The 19 Blue Diamond Resorts properties will become part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection by mid-2021 and include Royalton- and Planet Hollywood-branded hotels totaling more than 7,000 rooms spread across Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Costa Rica and Antigua.

The financial aspects of the agreement were not disclosed.

Why It's Important: Marriott launched its multibrand, all-inclusive portfolio platform in August 2019 and has nine hotels across Costa Rica, Barbados and Mexico, with an additional five more being readied for Mexico, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil.

The deal is part of a strategy to more than double Marriott's all-inclusive portfolio to 33 properties by 2025.

The company's all-inclusive portfolio includes the brands Autograph Collection, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, W Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Delta Hotels by Marriott.

Sunwing's Brands: Sunwing Travel Group said it will benefit from Marriott's worldwide distribution and partnership agreements and its Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Since its creation in 2011, the company's Blue Diamond Resorts hotel division has curated 45 properties covering more than 15,000 rooms in 10 countries operating under several brands including the All-In Luxury Royalton Luxury Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton, Royalton CHIC, Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, and Mystique by Royalton.

Photo: the Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa.