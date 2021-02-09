Why Corcept Therapeutics, Acasti Pharma And More Are Moving Today

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares were trading lower Tuesday after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales results and issued fiscal year 2021 sales guidance.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol.

Corcept Therapeutics shares were trading at $28.29. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.98 and low of $9.70.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares are trading higher after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $19 per share.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company focused on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. Its product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies, or MMTs, which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome.

Kaleido Biosciences shares were trading up 5.68% at $12.09. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.50 and low of $2.82.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter EPS results up from last year.

The company is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a cardiovascular drug, CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. The company is focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk.

Acasti Pharma shares were trading up 5.99% at 95 cents. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.09 and low of 17 cents

TransMedics (NASDAQ: TMDX) shares are trading higher. There is no company-specific news to justify the price action.

TransMedics Group is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage.

TransMedics shares were trading up 30.07% at $33.82. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.70 and low of $10.10.