Uber Offers Free Rides To Walgreens For Vaccine Appointments
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is partnering with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments in underserved communities.
- This program will pilot in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and El Paso, as part of a larger initiative to promote more equitable vaccine distribution. The program is part of Uber's commitment announced in December to offer 10 million free or discounted rides so transportation is not a barrier to receiving vaccines.
- Once a person has a confirmed appointment at Walgreens or an offsite clinic run by the company, they will receive an email with an offer to schedule a free ride.
- Price Action: WBA stock is down 0.50% at $49.66, and UBER is trading lower by 0.91% at $58.74 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineNews Health Care Tech General