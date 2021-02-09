Market Overview

Uber Offers Free Rides To Walgreens For Vaccine Appointments

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 9:42am   Comments
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is partnering with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments in underserved communities.
  • This program will pilot in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and El Paso, as part of a larger initiative to promote more equitable vaccine distribution. The program is part of Uber's commitment announced in December to offer 10 million free or discounted rides so transportation is not a barrier to receiving vaccines.
  • Once a person has a confirmed appointment at Walgreens or an offsite clinic run by the company, they will receive an email with an offer to schedule a free ride.
  • Price Action: WBA stock is down 0.50% at $49.66, and UBER is trading lower by 0.91% at $58.74 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineNews Health Care Tech General

