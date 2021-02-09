Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Free Perks? Why Not, As Burger King Tests New Loyalty Program
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Free Perks? Why Not, As Burger King Tests New Loyalty Program

Burger King is promising consumers a loyalty program offering perks and freebies that aren't available at rival fast-food chains.

What Happened: Burger King shared its vision of a loyalty program where "loyalty is reealllllyyyyyy rewarded," the Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) brand stated in a press release. Unlike its rivals limiting rewards to certain menu items, Burger King is going to "do what the others don't."

As part of a testing phase beginning Tuesday in Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, and Long Island and New York, consumers will collect 10 "Crowns" for every $1 spent. The "Crowns" can be redeemed for any item on the menu, even pricey options such as a Double Whopper.

Other perks include points on delivery orders, free upsizing of a drink or fries on every order, and double points during a consumer's birthday month.

Related Link: Morgan Stanley's Restaurant Pair Trade: Upgrade Darden, Downgrade Restaurant Brands

Why It's Important: The fast-food landscape has picked up momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the group was well-positioned to address new safety concerns with delivery and drive-through infrastructure already in place.

Chains are scrambling to find new and unique ways to differentiate themselves from their rivals to maintain recent gains. One way is through loyalty, and Burger King merely joins others who announced similar initiatives.

"It feels like we've just accepted what brands have told us is possible with loyalty programs over the years," Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer of Burger King, North America said, "so as we started working on Royal Perks, it was easy, let's do what the others don't."

What's Next: Burger King hopes to expand its loyalty program nationwide, but a testing phase is first required in a few select regions.

(Photo: Burger King)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

Popeyes Offering Free Tendies For GameStop Shareholders And Everyone Else
Morgan Stanley's Restaurant Pair Trade: Upgrade Darden, Downgrade Restaurant Brands
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2021
Burger King Undergoes Regal Redesign: Will It Impress Customers?
Restaurant Brands Analyst Bullish On Upcoming Catalysts For Burger King Owner
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Burger King food RewardsNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com