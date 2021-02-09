Virgin Galactic Forms Advisory Board With NASA, Boeing Vets

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) announced the creation of a Virgin Galactic Space Advisory Board on Tuesday.

The board will advise Virgin Galactic's senior management as the company moves toward flying civilians to space later this year.

What Happened: The advisory board includes some well-known names in the space industry, with members known for their achievements, talents and experience. The following four members will be the first to sit on the board and will be joined by more in the future, according to Virgin Galactic.

Chris Hadfield: The first Canadian to walk in space, Hadfield has been to space three times and served as commander of the International Space Station. Hadfield also served as NASA’s Chief CAPCOM and the chief of International Space Station Operations at the NASA Johnson Space Center. Hadfield is a former Royal Canadian Airforce fighter pilot and has experience flying over 100 types of aircraft.

Dr. Sandra Magnus: Magnus served as the executive director of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and is an American NASA astronaut and engineer. Magnus has been to space three times and completed a 134-day mission to the International Space Station in 2009. Magus has served on NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Board and in leadership roles at the Department of Defense.

Dr. David Whelan: Formerly chief scientist at Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) Defense, Space and Security division and director of DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office, Whelan is now chief scientist at the Cubic Corp. and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

George Whitesides: Whitesides is the chief space officer at Virgin Galactic. Whitesides also has experience as the chief of staff at NASA. He will act as the chairman of the Virgin Galactic Space Advisory Board.

What’s Next: Virgin Galactic said it plans to complete its next test flight in the coming weeks, and the window for the flight opens Feb. 13.

It's expected to be one of the last tests before four space tourists are flown into space later this year.

SPCE Price Action: Virgin Galactic shares were down 1.39% at $55.22 at last check Tuesday.

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip Two. Courtesy photo.