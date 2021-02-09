Baidu Launches Autonomous Driving MaaS Platform In Guangzhou For Chinese Holiday Season
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) launched a multi-modal autonomous driving MaaS (mobility as a service) platform with AI-driven city transportation services in Guangzhou.
- The search-engine giant has partnered with the Guangzhou Huangpu District government to deploy the platform starting in the Chinese New Year holiday period employing a fleet of Baidu's Apollo Robotaxis and Robobuses along with three other model types of autonomous vehicles.
- The collective fleet has deployed five different model types, including Robotaxi, Robobus, Apolong, Apollocop, and New Species Vehicle, comprising over 40 autonomous vehicles.
- Citizens can make reservations on the Baidu Maps and Apollo Go mobile applications. The MaaS platform ecosystem is well equipped to accomplish the diverse customer requirements.
- Baidu Apollo has created over 50 Robotaxi pickup stations in the district.
- Baidu's intelligent transportation includes a network consisting of AI roadside set-up and a dynamic digital-twin cloud platform for better mobility and travel prospects. Real-time signal light information, including stoplight countdowns, traffic event alerts, and intersection queue length, will be aired on both the interactive monitors embedded in Robobus or Robotaxi cabins and the exterior screens fixed on the rear of Robobuses.
- A large ACE smart traffic electronic display has been set up on a prominent skyscraper to display the AI solutions at work.
- Baidu will continue conducting regular trial operations by launching over 100 Robotaxis and establishing nearly 1,000 pickup stations in Guangzhou Huangpu District.
- Price action: BIDU shares are up 0.90% at $279.11 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.