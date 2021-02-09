Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zomedica Raises $173.5M At 30% Discount, Shares Plunge

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:
  • Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM) has sharply increased the size of the previously announced public offering to 91.3 million at $1.90 per share, raising gross proceeds of $173.5 million, compared to an earlier offering of mere 13 million shares for $25 million. 
  • The offer price is about 30% below its last closing price of $2.70 on Monday. The offering is expected to close by February 11.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • The company is gearing up for the upcoming launch of its Truforma diagnostic platform for dogs and cats, slated for March 30.
  • Zomedica said that it would use the cash from its stock offering to fund the development of Truforma and make milestone payments to its technology partners.
  • Price Action: ZOM stock cratered 16.3% at $2.26 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZOM)

50 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
48 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings Top Stories General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com