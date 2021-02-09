Zomedica Raises $173.5M At 30% Discount, Shares Plunge
- Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM) has sharply increased the size of the previously announced public offering to 91.3 million at $1.90 per share, raising gross proceeds of $173.5 million, compared to an earlier offering of mere 13 million shares for $25 million.
- The offer price is about 30% below its last closing price of $2.70 on Monday. The offering is expected to close by February 11.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- The company is gearing up for the upcoming launch of its Truforma diagnostic platform for dogs and cats, slated for March 30.
- Zomedica said that it would use the cash from its stock offering to fund the development of Truforma and make milestone payments to its technology partners.
- Price Action: ZOM stock cratered 16.3% at $2.26 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings Top Stories General