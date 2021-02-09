Market Overview

TELUS Forges 10-Year Partnership Google Cloud For Digital Transformation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 8:13am   Comments
  • TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud inked a decade-long collaboration deal for digital transformation within vital industries, including communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security, and connected home.
  • The partnership will also fast-track TELUS’ IT and network transformation initiatives, enabling further operational speed and better customer experiences.
  • Both companies will also join for improved entertainment and smart home technology. Google will assist TELUS in 5G services and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) delivery, leveraging on Google Cloud’s managed application platform, Anthos.
  • TELUS will employ Google Cloud Contact Center AI for richer customer experience, customer interactions, and savings.
  • The partnership will reduce TELUS’ carbon footprint, create value along the business supply chain, and ensure industry solution optimization via data analytics and machine learning.
  • TELUS and Google will continue to partner with digital customer experience innovator TELUS International towards digital transformation goals.
  • TELUS priced its subsidiary’s upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 37 million shares for $25 each, to raise $925 million.
  • Price action: TU shares are up 5.19% at $22.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

