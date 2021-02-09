Market Overview

105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 5:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares jumped 201.1% to close at $15.81 on Monday after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million.
  • ARYA Sciences Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ: ARYA) jumped 100.1% to close at $22.43 after the company announced it would merge with Nautilus Biotechnology.
  • CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) jumped 79.8% to close at $3.92 after the company announced it will be acquired by Well Health for $4 per share.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares gained 78.4% to close at $5.69 after jumping more than 67% on Friday on abnormal volume levels.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) surged 77.2% to close at $8.86 as the company priced its 6 million share IPO at $5 per share.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares jumped 74.4% to close at $10.55.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) surged 64.7% to close at $11.00 as the company reported pricing of around $13.6 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) gained 60.5% to close at $36.00.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares gained 55.2% to close at $11.98.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) climbed 51.8% to close at $3.31.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) surged 49.8% to close at $3.55.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) gained 48.4% to close at $3.19. Market Therapeutics, last month, announced that it has completed the construction and qualification of its cGMP manufacturing facility, which will allow production of MultiTAA-specific T cell products.
  • Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) shares jumped 46.9% to close at $6.99 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) jumped 46.2% to close at $25.60 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) gained 45.5% to close at $8.06.
  • Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) surged 45.2% to close at $34.29.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 42.4% to close at $32.07 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin and Tesla making a $1.05 billion investment in bitcoin. HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Marathon Patent from $17 to $30.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) gained 41.4% to close at $2.70 after surging 27% on Friday.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) surged 41.1% to close at $2.30 after jumping around 19% on Friday.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares surged 41% to close at $3.30.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares jumped 40.9% to close at $9.78. Nemaura Medical last week appointed Jay Warner as head of U.S. commercial operations.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares jumped 40.6% to close at $12.16. Amazon.com has ordered more than 700 delivery trucks that run on compressed natural gas, as it tries to reduce its carbon footprint, Reuters reported. A joint venture between Cummins and Westport Fuel Systems will supply the engines.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 40.3% to close at $32.79 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin and Tesla making a $1.05 billion investment in bitcoin. HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for Riot Blockchain from $7.5 to $28.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) surged 37.8% to close at $17.87 amid a report that Amazon ordered 1,000 truck engines which run on compressed natural gas.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) gained 36.6% to close at $7.99.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) gained 36.4% to close at $5.36. JP Morgan, on Friday, upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral.
  • ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) rose 35.9% to close at $54.54 after the company issued Q4 preliminary sales results above analyst estimates.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 35.8% to close at $4.82 after the company and Harena Data, Inc. announced a partnership to 'produce and distribute video gaming and esports entertainment' through a global content distribution.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 35.4% to close at $60.67 after the company announced significant program progress and expected key milestones in 2021.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) jumped 35.3% to close at $7.48 after gaining 7% on Friday. GeoVax, last month, announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its COVID-19 vaccine development.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) surged 34% to close at $39.66.
  • Tortoise Acquisition II Corp (NYSE: SNPR) gained 33.6% to close at $17.24 after the company announced the planned merger with Volta Industries to remain on the NYSE.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) surged 33.5% to close at $3.87.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) jumped 31.4% to close at $3.39.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) surged 30.7% to close at $2.98.
  • Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) jumped 30.4% to close at $56.34. Immunocore, last week, priced its IPO at $26 per share.
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) shares surged 30.1% to close at $48.25 as analysts at JMP Securities upgraded their rating of the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $70 price target.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 29.8% to close at $11.60. Zedge reported 141 million users in 2020.
  • NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) gained 29.3% to close at $13.49 following report US electric vehicle maker XOS Trucks is in talks to go public via SPAC merger with NextGen,
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) jumped 29.2% to close at $1,041.00 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds a significant amount of its corporate treasury in bitcoin.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) climbed 29.1% to close at $2.22 after gaining over 12% on Friday. Celsion last week said it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price listing requirement under Nasdaq rule.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares jumped 28.6% to close at $9.44.
  • Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNNA) gained 28.5% to close at $11.09.
  • Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) surged 28.3% to close at $7.25.
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 27.8% to close at $13.92 after announcing positive efficacy and safety results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating VERU-111 versus placebo in approximately 40 hospitalized patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome from SARS-CoV-2.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) surged 27.6% to close at $2.68.
  • SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares jumped 27.6% to close at $5.18. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on SRAX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares jumped 27.6% to close at $14.72 as stocks gained amid US stimulus progress.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) surged 27% to close at $2.73.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares rose 26.7% to close at 25.00.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 25.9% to close at $2.77.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares surged 25.3% to close at $13.07. Ekso Bionics, after the closing bell, reported a $10 million bought-deal offering of common stock.
  • Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) gained 25% to close at $6.50.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) rose 24.9% to close at $11.19.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) surged 24.4% to close at $4.18.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) gained 23.8% to close at $1.30. Oragenics, last week, said spike protein Cov-2 S-2P created by the NIH and licensed by the company demonstrates protective immunity in immunized mice challenged with mouse-adapted SARD-CoV-2 virus.
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) surged 23.6% to close at $3.56.
  • Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) jumped 23.5% to close at $18.44.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 23.5% to close at $9.51.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) jumped 23.1% to close at $6.76 as stocks gained amid US stimulus progress.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares jumped 23.1% to close at $4.96.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) gained 22.8% to close at $3.72 after gaining more than 13% on Friday.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) surged 22.7% to close at $7.67 as the company announced formation of clinical advisory board.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) jumped 22.7% to close at $4.70.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 22.3% to close at $3.79.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 22.1% to close at $1.55 after the company announced it received a Pre-IND meeting written response from the FDA providing guidance on product development for its clinical testing protocol for a COVID-19 skin test.
  • Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares gained 22% to close at $3.30.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) surged 21.7% to close at $18.49.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 21.6% to close at $23.10.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) surged 21.5% to close at $6.72.
  • Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) shares rose 20.5% to close at $40.41.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares gained 20.3% to close at $15.11 as stocks gained amid US stimulus progress.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) climbed 20% to close at $9.80.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) gained 18.9% to close at $1.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals last month announced pricing of public offering of common stock at $1.11 per share.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 18.6% to close at $3.82.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) climbed 18.5% to close at $5.82 after climbing around 7% on Friday.
  • Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) gained 18.2% to close at $24.00.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 17% to close at $30.09.
  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 16.9% to close at $3.12. BTIG, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4 per share.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 16.8% to close at $2.22 after gaining 5% on Friday.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) jumped 15.5% to close at $5.75 after jumping over 25% on Friday. Aurora Mobile recently partnered with short video social platform Kuaishou Technology, also known as TikTok competitor, to drive the latter’s monetization efficacy.
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) rose 15% to close at $2.30.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares gained 14.6% to close at $2.75.
  • 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 14.4% to close at $14.90.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) climbed 14.2% to close at $42.83. Vor Biopharma jumped over 108% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 a share..
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares rose 14.4% to close at $0.90.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 13.8% to close at $4.04 after surging 42% on Friday.
  • Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) rose 12.2% to close at $1.84.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 12.2% to close at $12.79 after the company announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Horizon Robotics to collaborate on audio services for the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 10.1% to close at $4.03 after jumping 38% on Friday. The company last week announced a $50 million registered direct offering of 18.181 million shares priced at-the-market.
  • Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) gained 10% to close at $69.60 after the company agreed to be acquired for $70 per share in cash by Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital. The company swung to a profit in the first quarter.

 

Losers

  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares dipped 16.4% to close at $4.43 on Monday.
  • Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares tumbled 14.7% to close at $9.55.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares dropped 12.8% to close at $6.58.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) fell 11.2% to close at $5.10 on Monday. CN Energy Group shares climbed around 44% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares declined 11% to close at $2.75.
  • Yellow Corp. (NASDAQ: YELL) dipped 10.6% to close at $4.57.
  • CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 10.3% to close at $7.28 after the company priced its 4.47 million common stock offering at $7.83 per share.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.80.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) declined 9.6% to close at $20.38. CPS Technologies, last week, reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 9.5% to close at $6.18 after Wanda America Entertainment, a major Chinese investor in the company, converted its Class B shares to Class A in order to permit sales of common stock. The stock continues to sell off after its recent retail-driven surge.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) dropped 9.1% to close at $5.07 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares dropped 8.8% to close at $3.22 after jumping more than 27% on Thursday.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) fell 6.8% to close at $3.70.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 6.5% to close at $2.84 after climbing over 19% on Friday.

