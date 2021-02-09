Lightspeed Seeks To Raise More Than $570M In Secondary Offering To Bolster Financial Position
- Montreal’s Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) is offering 7 million subordinate voting shares for sale in a secondary offering.
- The underwriters have an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days, to purchase additional shares up to 1.05 million, representing 15% of the total number of subordinate voting shares.
- Assuming the last closing price of $72.01, Lightspeed can raise gross proceeds over $570 million if underwriters exercise the option to purchase additional shares.
- Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and BMO Capital Markets are the joint lead book-running managers.
- Lightspeed will use the proceeds to bolster its balance sheet and pursue growth strategies.
- Lightspeed’s operating cash flow loss increased from $10.7 million to $54.1 million year-on-year during the third quarter of FY20.
- Price Action: LSPD shares closed 0.66% lower at $72.01 on Monday.
