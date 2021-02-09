Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for January is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the small business optimism index rising to 98 in January from previous reading of 95.9.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are projected to increase to 6.400 million in December.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets