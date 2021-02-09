Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 4:19am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for January is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the small business optimism index rising to 98 in January from previous reading of 95.9.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are projected to increase to 6.400 million in December.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com