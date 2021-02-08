10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher on news that EA plans to acquire Glu Mobile. NOTE: Zynga is a provider of mobile gaming, similar to Glu.
- Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and raised 2021 guidance.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are trading higher after EA announced it plans to acquire the company for $2.1 billion in enterprise value.
Losers
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary Q4 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company also announced the acquisition of Saykara.
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are trading trading lower after the company issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
