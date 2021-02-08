Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher on news that EA plans to acquire Glu Mobile. NOTE: Zynga is a provider of mobile gaming, similar to Glu.
  • Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and raised 2021 guidance.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are trading higher after EA announced it plans to acquire the company for $2.1 billion in enterprise value.

Losers

  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary Q4 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company also announced the acquisition of Saykara.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are trading trading lower after the company issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

