Why OP Bancorp's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) shares are trading higher Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $9.50 to $11 per share.

OP Bancorp is engaged in the financial service domain in the United States. It is a holding company of the Open Bank, which is a California state-chartered an FDIC-insured financial institution. The company core activities reflect accepting deposits and making loans and investments.

OP Bancorp shares were trading up 10.15% at $8.90 Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

