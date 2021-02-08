Why OP Bancorp's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) shares are trading higher Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $9.50 to $11 per share.
OP Bancorp is engaged in the financial service domain in the United States. It is a holding company of the Open Bank, which is a California state-chartered an FDIC-insured financial institution. The company core activities reflect accepting deposits and making loans and investments.
OP Bancorp shares were trading up 10.15% at $8.90 Monday.
