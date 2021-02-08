Why Airbnb's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares are trading higher Monday amid travel demand optimism as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.
Airbnb is a vacation rental company. The travel restrictions from COVID-19 hurt the company in early 2020. Since then, the company's filing shows a recovery in July, August and September, with nights booked down 28% year-over-year compared to triple-digit declines in the earlier 2020 months.
Airbnb shares were trading up 2.55% at $200.28. The stock has a 52-week high of $216 and low of $121.50.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews