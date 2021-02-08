Why DarioHealth's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares are trading higher after Aegis Capital maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $25 to $35 per share.

DarioHealth Corp is a digital health company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of patented and proprietary technology that provides consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smartphones and other mobile devices.

The company's product, Dario Blood sugar monitor is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-featured software application combined with a blood glucose monitoring device.

DarioHealth shares were trading up 8.88% at $27.21. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.59 and low of $3.02.