Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why DarioHealth's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
Why DarioHealth's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares are trading higher after Aegis Capital maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $25 to $35 per share.

DarioHealth Corp is a digital health company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of patented and proprietary technology that provides consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smartphones and other mobile devices.

The company's product, Dario Blood sugar monitor is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-featured software application combined with a blood glucose monitoring device.

DarioHealth shares were trading up 8.88% at $27.21. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.59 and low of $3.02.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRIO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Earnings, GSK-CureVac Vaccine Collaboration, Mallinckrodt FDA Decision
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex, Pfizer Earnings, Tiziana COVID-19 Vaccine Data, Decision Day For Mallinckrodt's Burn Treatment
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento, Immutep Surge On COVID-19 Study Data, T2 Biosystems Sinks On Preannouncement
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Misses, J&J Beats In Big Pharma Earnings, Vaccine Developer CureVac Taps Equity Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com