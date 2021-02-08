Market Overview

Why Viasat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares are trading higher Monday after Raymond James maintained its Outperform and raised its price target from $63 to $67 per share.

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems.

Viasat shares were trading up 5.60% at $56.98. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.40 and low of $25.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

